Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s brother Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate ceremony

Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya; (right) Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s brother Siddharth got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya in an intimate ceremony. Priyanka and Nick were in Mumbai in March, and were spotted in Indian traditional wear during an outing. It is now known that the family was celebrating Siddharth’s upcoming wedding. Yesterday, Priyanka announced the news of the roka ceremony. Reportedly, it was an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar, however, the wedding was called off.

Walking down memory lane

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered the late Hollywood star Heath Ledger, with whom he worked in the 2002 film, The Four Feathers. Kapur took to X to share a video from Ledger’s fan-club. In the clip, the late star is seen talking about the war drama, and Kapur, who successfully “captured the intensity”. Captioning the video, the filmmaker wrote that they had planned to work on more projects. “We intended to do more, but tragically, he passed away,” Kapur wrote.

A passion

National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam shared an anecdote from his schooling days, when he would watch a film on the pretext of studying with friends. “Before I got into films, I was just a cinema-goer; I liked this world of films. I never thought I would choose cinema as a profession. I used to go to theatres and tell my parents that I’d be away for group study. I knew a bit more about the film that was being played compared to the guy sitting next to me. I would know about the peripherals, as to who made the movie, who gave the music or who handled the camera. Your interest becomes your passion only when it’s triggered by something. For me, that trigger was Rashomon, which I saw at a film festival, and it changed me.”

The tale

Speaking of the creation of his project, Sunflower, Vikas Bahl revealed that it was an idea shared by one of the makers that stayed with him. “The idea was that a murder is committed in a society, and one man keeps getting dragged into the case because of his antics. The idea stayed with me and Sunflower came into being.” Speaking of selecting the name, he alludes to the narrative and says, “I was reading about sunflowers, and learned that when the sun shines, sunflowers face the sun, but when there is no sunshine, they turn to each other to share their energies.” The Zee5 show features Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma.

Successful marriage

Given that it’s been over two decades since she tied the knot, who better than Raveena Tandon to share tips for a successful marriage? “A successful marriage is the result of a strong partnership. You have to have each other’s backs, in good as well as bad times,” said the actor, further speaking of her character in her latest release, Patna Shuklla. “Tanvi and her husband have their own [issues] in their relationship, however, they support each other.” She added that the film highlights how communication plays an important role between the couple.

Lucky is back

Lucky Ali—best remembered to the masses as the man who sung Hrithik Roshan’s popular dance number Ek pal ka jeena—is back to Bollywood with Do Aur Do Pyaar, for which he has rendered the track, Tu hai kahaan. Speaking of the Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer, he said, “I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of this number, I felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers.” The track—which captures the essence of love, longing, and affection—plays to Ali’s strengths.

A bit too far?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan may have barely made his debut, but he has already amassed a league of female fans who are always on the lookout for news about his love life. A social media user has claimed that Aryan is dating Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi, with whom he was apparently seen at a party. The user admits to stalking Aryan’s social media, and notes that both Aryan and Bonesi follow one another, and also each other’s family members. That’s a whole lot of work put into keeping track of the young lad’s life, isn’t it?