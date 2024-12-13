Reprising her role as Nadia Sinh, Chopra will share the screen with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in the show that, she said at the Red Sea Film Festival, “is packed with fresh twists”.

Season wrap for PC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up filming the second season of the spy thriller, Citadel, which is set to release next year. Reprising her role as Nadia Sinh, Chopra will share the screen with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in the show that, she said at the Red Sea Film Festival, “is packed with fresh twists”. “The new season involves major developments for my character and the rest of the cast. [There will also be] new characters. It’s rooted, and grounded.” Building on its global appeal, the next season has been shot in Europe and Latin America. Reflecting on the series’ scale, Chopra said, “Our writers’ room had around 100 people, and in total, we’re standing on the shoulders of almost 400 people.”

Another side to this comedian

After entertaining her fans whole-heartedly via her social media posts, comedian Jamie Lever is set to showcase another side to her artistic skills with the heart-warming short, 2050. Lakshmi R Iyer’s directorial venture also stars Sulabha Arya, Avinash Dwivedi, Trishaan Maini, and Vaidika Senjaliya. Talking about the film, Jamie, who is the daughter of comedian Johnny Lever, said: “This role is unlike anything I’ve done before. It challenged me emotionally, and I am grateful to Lakshmi for believing in me and pushing me to explore this new dimension of myself.”

Bollywood unites for the Kapoors

The entertainment capital of India is set to host the centenary celebrations of the late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor today. The stalwarts of the Indian film industry will be seen coming together for the grand event in Andheri west. This event will see the entire Kapoor family including Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others uniting to honour the late filmmaker. The top brass of Bollywood, including Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, and Sunny Deol, are expected to attend the event.

Aamir shoots next in Jaipur

Aamir Khan jetted off to the pink city, Jaipur, to film his next, Coolie, in which he reportedly has a small role. The offering, which stars Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth in the lead role, also features Kamal Haasan’s actor-daughter, Shruti. According to reports, Aamir has commenced shooting with Shruti in the city, where the team is expected to film for 10 days. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial venture Coolie was previously filmed in Vizag and Chennai. It also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Reba Monica John, and others, in pivotal roles.