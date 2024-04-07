Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are set to team up for a romantic comedy to be helmed by Karan Sharma

Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are set to team up for a romantic comedy to be helmed by Karan Sharma, best known for Huma Qureshi-led web series, Maharani. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, this quirky story, set in small-town India, apparently revolves around a couple caught in an unusual situation. Karan, who is also directing Dinesh’s production, Shiddat 2 with Wamiqa and Sunny Kaushal, will reportedly begin the yet-untitled film around July. By then, Raj will wrap up Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri, and Wamiqa will be through with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Incidentally, the new film also sees Raj reunite with the producer after Stree (2018), Made in China (2019), Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do (2021), and the upcoming Stree 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elders will decide

Last week, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced the news of their engagement. During a recent event, the Rang De Basanti actor shared that it was a private ceremony and only those who weren’t invited thought it was a ‘secret engagement’. “I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed,” revealed Siddharth. However, when probed about the wedding date, he reportedly said that it was for Aditi’s and his elders to decide. Maintaining that it is not a shooting date which he can decide on, he added that a wedding is a decision of a lifetime and will happen when the time is right.

Ghar ki baat

Last August, reports surfaced of Adah Sharma having bought the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Mont Blanc in Bandra when she was papped leaving the residential complex. Recently, she addressed the persistent queries of purchasing the property where the Kedarnath actor tragically died on June 14, 2020. “When I had gone to see the place, I got a little overwhelmed with the media attention,” she stated in a recent interaction. Admitting her reluctance to speak about anything related to Sushant, Adah added, “I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for... I don’t like people loosely commenting… I didn’t like it.”

Taking up a new challenge

Vikrant Massey is in no mood to rest on his laurels after the success of 12th Fail (2023). Next, he will essay a visually-challenged musician in writer Niranjan Iyengar’s directorial debut, Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan. The love story is based on one of Ruskin Bond’s popular short stories, The Eyes Have It, which was first published in the 1950s in Contemporary Indian English Stories. The leading lady is yet to be finalised. Filming is slated commence this August, with schedules in Uttarakhand and later in Georgia. Vikrant is currently working on Rajkumar Hirani’s debut web series in which he plays a cybercrime expert.

Time travel for Randeep

Randeep Hooda is buoyed with the response to SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, which also marks his debut as a director. “When people call and tell you that your film has started an awakening, a movement. That is the most satisfying recognition an artiste thrives on; for the applause at the end of the film,” he said as his biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter grossed about R26 crore worldwide till Saturday. He also visited Veer Savarkar’s birthplace in Bhagur, Nashik, to pay his respects and express his gratitude for the guidance in making the movie. Alongside pictures from the venue, Randeep shared online that visiting Veer Savarkar’s birthplace remains relevant and keeps inspiring even decades after he is gone. “One soaks in the energy of this place, where sacrifices and courage were rewarded with Kaala Paani and omission from glory, where the seeds of India’s first secret society were planted by the brothers with the last name… Savarkar. Vande Mataram!” Humbled with his travel back in time, he concluded his post saying, “More people should come and visit the #VeerSavarkar Smarak at Shivaji Chowk Bhagur, Nashik.”

End of an era

An era came to an end on Sunday morning with the demise of FU Ramsay aka Gangu Ramsay of the famous Ramsay Brothers. He was 83. Gangu had been battling health issues for a month and was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri. The veteran cinematographer and filmmaker was the second of the Ramsay Brothers, who specialised in the horror genre from the 1970s to the ’90s with films like Do Ghaz Zameen Ke Neeche (1972), Darwaza (1978), Dahshat (1981), Purana Mandir (1984), Saamri (1985), Veerana (1988) and Purani Haveli (1989), and Zee Horror Show on television. Gangu was the DoP on Saif Ali Khan’s debut film, Aashik Aawara (1993), and also collaborated with actors like Vishnu Vardhan in the south industry.

Celebration times

Producer Anand Pandit is gearing up for a mega celebration for his daughter Aish’s wedding with businessman Sahil Chaudhary on April 11. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kapil Sharma have confirmed their attendance. Pandit is also said to have organised a musical extravaganza and world-class entertainment for his celebrity guests.