Mid-day had reported earlier this month that filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to direct his next action film with John Abraham. Now, we have learnt that the film is based on the life of Rakesh Maria, a renowned former Mumbai police commissioner

John Abraham, Rakesh Maria and Rohit Shetty

Listen to this article Have you heard? Rohit Shetty to start Rakesh Maria biopic; Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Mrs x 00:00

Mid-day had reported earlier this month that filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to direct his next action film with John Abraham (Rohit Shetty takes a break from cop universe for standalone action thriller with John Abraham, February 1, 2025). Now, we have learnt that the film is based on the life of Rakesh Maria, a renowned former Mumbai police commissioner, and will go on floors soon. Reportedly, Rohit aims to complete filming in a 45-day start-to-finish schedule, with production set to begin next month. John will play Maria, whose career was marked by high-stakes cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks. The film, based on Maria’s memoir Let Me Say It Now, promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

What struggles, Mrs?

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Sanya Malhotra’s film Mrs, which is about a woman’s struggle to resist oppression after her marriage in a joint family. Without directly naming the movie, she took to social media and emphasised the importance of marriages and joint families, urging people not to “dismantle social institutions” or endorse divorces. Kangana also shared her opinion on why relationships fail in the West compared to India. Citing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce as an example, she claimed Indian marriages are better, even if they are “mocked.”

Sanya Malhotra in Mrs

Call me back to Bollywood

Barbara Mori

Barbara Mori, who starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kites (2010), is eager to make a Bollywood comeback. In a recent interview, she expressed her desire to work in an Indian film again, saying, “If you invite me, I will be more than happy.” Barbara fondly recalled her experience shooting Los Dos Hemisferios De Lucca in India last year, and would love to return. The Spanish movie recently dropped on OTT.

Dreaming of Mahabharata

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has been wanting to make a film on Mahabharata for long. However it’s been on the backburner for years. He recently revealed that he is working on bringing his dream project to life. “It is my dream to make Mahabharat,” he said. Aamir also expressed his desire to create children’s content, noting, “What excites me is children’s content”. He shared that, right now, there is a lack of original stories for kids in India. His next is a sports drama film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled to release in December.