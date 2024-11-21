Rana Daggubati will lend his voice to Ice Elf Barca in the second season of the anime series, Solo; Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is eyeing a mid-February 2025 release

Villain again

Since the Baahubali franchise, Rana Daggubati can’t seem to shake off the persona of the antagonist. While he enjoys the space, he has been eager to try something new. And the break couldn’t have come any sooner. Rana will lend his voice to Ice Elf Barca in the second season of the anime series, Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll. “I’m excited for Indian anime fans to see Barca come alive in a way that truly resonates with them. It was fascinating how the tone, emotion, and even his attitude could shift subtly depending on the language. This is a unique, thrilling journey into the anime world,” shares Rana.

Timing matters

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which sees him playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is eyeing a mid-February 2025 release. The release is meant to coincide with Shivaji Jayanti on February 19. Based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel Chhava, the historical epic explores Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy as a Maratha warrior. Earlier reports suggested release dates in December or January, but aligning it with Shivaji Jayanti ensures cultural resonance, making February 14 or 21 the likely dates. Directed by Laxman Utekar and with music composed by AR Rahman, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Divya Dutta.