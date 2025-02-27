Farhan Akhtar has given an update on the status of his much awaited Don 3 which will star Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead

Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article Have you heard? Don 3 to go on floors this year; Shreya Ghoshal embarrassed of Chikni Chameli x 00:00

Don 3 on track

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of speculations that Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 with Ranveer Singh has taken a backseat, the filmmaker has given a fresh update on the project. Quashing rumours of the film being shelved, he confirmed that it is “completely on track” with Ranveer as the new Don. During a recent interview, Farhan clarified that the film’s shooting will commence this year, with a potential release by next year. Kiara Advani is set to star alongside Ranveer, with Vikrant Massey reportedly joining the cast. The filmmaker also revealed that Jee Le Zara, stating Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, is currently on hold.

Embarrassed of Chikni Chameli

Shreya Ghoshal recently admitted that she feels embarrassed of her “raunchy” item number Chikni Chameli. Explaining why she feels this way, she said, “There is a fine line between being sensuous, sexy, or making yourself objectified, or women in general.” Shreya also shared why she is a “little conscious” about it now.

It is because she sees “young girls sing these songs without understanding the lyrics,” she said. The song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is one of the popular dance numbers from Agneepath (2012) and features Katrina Kaif. The singer emphasised that while sensuality is “not wrong”, the way it’s written matters, highlighting the need for female perspectives in Bollywood songwriting.

Denying domestic abuse allegations

Sanjay Khan has denied allegations of physically abusing his ex-wife Zeenat Aman, claiming it was a “well-planned PR attack” against him. He recently stated that Aman has a “hereditary squint”, and it was not an injury caused by him. He expressed hurt and frustration over the “false accusations” and claimed that he “never slapped her”. He said that this phase in his life led him to a four-year self-exile from his acting career. Khan and Aman were married for less than a year after tying the knot in 1978. During her time with him, Aman alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse. However, now Khan has said that he never harmed her, and that the incident was exaggerated by a journalist with a personal vendetta.

Karan brings Malayalam action to Bollywood

Karan Johar is reportedly joining hands with Malayalam cinema’s action expert, Haneef Adeni, for a high-energy action thriller. The film, to be directed by Haneef and backed by Dharma Productions, is expected to be a stylish and hard-hitting actioner with a strong emotional core. Haneef, known for his distinct storytelling in films like The Great Father (2017) and Mikhael (2019), is expected to bring his signature high-octane style to a wider audience with this multilingual release. The project, expected to go on floors this year, will mark the filmmaker’s Bollywood debut.

Where are the right guys, Sush?

Sushmita Sen has expressed her desire to get married. Recently, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Sushmita about her wedding plans. To which, she responded by stating, “Milna chahiye na koi shaadi karne layak.” She also shared that she believes that marriage is a bond of the heart, saying, “shaadi dil ka rishta hota hai.” The actor had previously made headlines for her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi, but the two reportedly broke up. Sushmita was also linked with actor Rohmann Shawl, with whom she remained friends after their break-up in 2021.