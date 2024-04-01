Have you heard? Actor and avid cyclist Saiyami Kher has reiterated that measures to safeguard the interests of cyclists must be taken. Highlighting that outdoor training is a preferred form of exercise for many

Saiyami Kher

Listen to this article Have you heard? Freedom to move x 00:00

Actor and avid cyclist Saiyami Kher has reiterated that measures to safeguard the interests of cyclists must be taken. Highlighting that outdoor training is a preferred form of exercise for many, she said: “The entire city is dug up, which has made it difficult for cyclists to navigate. This should be addressed.” The actor asserted that every “city should have infrastructure for open-air fitness options, of which cycling is a major one”. “The current conditions aren’t conducive for anyone to take to health and fitness [exercises] in open spaces in Mumbai, given the current scenario.” Speaking to mid-day about her fitness routine, Kher said she is someone who “runs and cycles a lot”. She adds, “So, there’s a lot of cardiovascular [work] in my regimen. But, I’ve

been working on my flexibility, and strength, which reduces with age. So, I’ve been doing yoga and mobility work, which I used to [ignore] when I was younger. I’m doing this to remain injury-free.”

Monisha is me

ADVERTISEMENT

Her iconic character of Monisha Sarabhai may come across as overtly dramatic, but Rupali Ganguly says the role bears a stark resemblance to how she is in real life. Asked about her preparation for the character from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she shared that there was none involved. “Nothing. Monisha is me. I was being myself. So I wasn’t acting. That is how I am. That is, I think Monisha was better than Rupali,” she said. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a show that enjoyed a fan following for several years, also starred Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar.

Back with the next edition

Over a decade after the first edition released, the second version of Love Sex Aur Dhokha is set to release. The second part taps into the subject of love in the digital era. The teaser showcases three parallel stories set in the modern era, and the consequences of love and betrayal in it. Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial venture is backed by Ekta Kapoor.

Trolling trolls

Few celebrities can ace the game of trolling the trolls like Parineeti Chopra. After lamenting that rumours around her pregnancy continue to be made regardless of her choice of attire, Chopra announced that she intended to wear ‘fitted clothes’ to avoid the criticism. Sporting a white top, pants and a blazer in a social media reel, she wrote that she was wearing “well-fitted clothes today”, to avoid rumours surrounding her pregnancy. “Entering my fitted clothes era,” read the caption.

Of real stories

Having spent several decades before the camera, Ajay Devgn understands the importance of storytelling, and surely knows how to spot a promising narrative. Evidently then, when he learned of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim’s contribution to Indian football, he found in it sufficient fodder for the making of a cinematic outing. “Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country—one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story,” he said.

All the fuss

Lyricist Varun Grover doesn’t believe in the philosophy of quality art being born from a broken heart. Appearing on a talk show, Grover spoke about the creation of art, and responded to questions about good art being the result of a broken heart. “I don’t believe in this. This is absolutely wrong. Music, or art in general, is created when you’re curious. To be curious, it’s not necessary for an artiste to go through pain,” he said.

Guess who?

Karan Johar could well be the ultimate quiz master in a game of ‘Guess Who’. The filmmaker, after all, often uses social media to throw shade at individuals without revealing their names. In his latest tirade, he channels his anger towards an individual who has gone under the knife, stating, “Applying fillers doesn’t bring fulfilment, applying makeup doesn’t make you younger. No matter how much botox you do, you’ll end up looking like a fly stung you. Going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature.” KJo, do fans get points for guessing?

New work

Jasmin Bhasin joins Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal for the third franchise of Ardaas, titled Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, which will hit theatres on September 13. Grewal announced the news on social media, where he also shared the poster. Bhasin took to Instagram to pen a note that read, “Honoured to be part of one of the most successful franchises.” Expressing his excitement over the film’s release, Grewal said: “Its core message of kindness and faith has the power to unite people. I’m thrilled to share this new chapter with the audience.”