Production on hold?

Uh oh! It appears that Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki with Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde is unlikely to arrive on 2025 Valentine’s weekend. In March, the producer had announced the romantic thriller, to be helmed by Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah. The film was slated to go on floors last month, but production was delayed for reasons best known to the makers. Now, rumours are rife that the filmmaker is having second thoughts about going ahead with the movie. Apparently, Sajid wasn’t too pleased to see that his production house was being billed for the expenses of his lead actor’s entourage, comprising a driver, spotboy, stylist, hair and make-up artist, trainer and chef. Even though the filmmaker is said to have locked the deals for the digital rights of his films, he feels the high cost of Ahan’s huge staff isn’t justifiable. More so because he is backing the young actor the second time after his debut, Tadap (2021), which also he produced, didn’t fare as well at the box-office. As a result, Sajid is said to have called for a halt on the production. Reportedly, Ahan’s actor-father Suniel Shetty, called upon his filmmaker-friend to resolve the stalemate. Sources claim that while the producer will eventually agree to his actor-buddy’s request, the film’s budget will be downsized and Ahan won’t get the superstar treatment he thinks he deserves.

On a hit wicket

The critical and commercial success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (2023) has given a big boost to Vikrant Massey’s career. Last seen in the black comedy, Blackout, the actor is in the process of signing director Rahul Dholakia’s next, a psychological thriller. The yet-untitled project, backed by Madhu Mantena, is slated to go on floors early next year. Details about the plot and the protagonist’s character are being closely guarded. In the interim, Vikrant will complete the Rajkumar Hirani-produced web series revolving around cyber security, and writer Niranjan Iyengar’s directorial debut, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, in which the he plays a blind musician. For now, the actor is gearing up for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on August 9.

Long road to recovery

Over four months since his bike accident in the US, Naveen Polishetty shared an update yesterday. In his note, the actor said, “Unfortunately, I suffered severe multiple fractures in my right hand and injured my leg too. It has been a tough and painful time for me, especially creatively, as I can’t shoot films and connect with you through my craft.” Apologising for his long absence, Naveen added, “Recovery has been slow, but I’m working closely with medical professionals towards complete recovery so I can perform at my energetic best for you all. I’m determined to come back stronger and healthier than ever before.”

Pet no more

When she is not preoccupied with her work commitments, Rashmika Mandanna spends plenty of time with her pet dogs and cats. Tuesday ended on a sad note for the actor, who often shares pictures of her four-legged friends on social media. One of her pet dogs, Maxi, passed away, leaving Rashmika heartbroken. She shared the news on social media, along with a picture of her departed dost. Alongside, the actor wrote, “Rest in peace my li’l goodest boiii Maxi. We’ll miss you and I really hope we will get to each other very soon (sic).”

Comments blocked!

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are expecting their first child, recently did a photoshoot. She shared some images on social media, saying, “What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey Ali Fazal, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies.” Richa also thanked Ali for getting photographer Rid Burman to shoot their pictures in their natural habitat. She concluded her post, saying, “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!” As an afterthought, Richa added that she has disabled the comments section for this post. “Comments are off, because this is the most private thing I have posted,” she wrote.