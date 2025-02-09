Salman Khan has been unlucky in love, and now he is giving tips on how to nurse a broken heart. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a cryptic note days after Saif's stabbing incident.

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Have you heard? Salman Khan giving love advice; Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note days after Saif's stabbing incident x 00:00

Nursing a broken heart

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan has been unlucky in love, and now, he is giving tips on how to nurse a broken heart. Over the years, the actor has been in relationships with several female actors, including Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif. He recently said that even if “your girlfriend has broken up with you, let her go.” He compared breaking up with ones partner to ripping off a band-aid and added, “When you have to rip out a band-aid, how do you do it? Slowly? No! Rapidly! Go inside a room, have a good cry and finish the subject.” Salman also added that one should be quick to apologise if they realise that they have made a mistake in the relationship.

You’ll never truly understand marriages



(From left) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Days after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence, his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a cryptic post on social media about life and marriage. The post, she shared, read, “you'll never truly understand” marriages, divorces, anxieties, childbirth, death of a loved one, and parenting until it “actually happens to you.” She also emphasised on how people can come up with theories and assumptions of situations in their life, but nothing of it makes sense in reality. She added that such events in life can leave one feeling humbled.

Budget shoots up

Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has taken an exciting turn. Initially planned as a Kannada film, it's now being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, making it a bilingual project. This new development has apparently increased the budget by 40 per cent. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, boasts an impressive cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. According to sources, with its bilingual approach, Toxic aims to cater to both Indian and international audiences, expanding its reach and appeal.

Not in demand

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his big-screen debut with Loveyapa along with Khushi Kapoor. Junaid recently owned up to not really being very much “in demand”. At a recent event when he was asked how he picks the best script considering he, as a star kid, must be getting a lot of them, he admitted that he isn’t being offered much work. “I finished shooting Maharaj [2024] in 2021, and I didn’t shoot anything for the next two years,” he said. While Loveyapa is struggling at the box office, his next is a romantic film with Sai Pallavi, which is in its post-production phase. for the employee behind the alleged theft.