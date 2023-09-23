At an event, Salman Khan said Rs. 1000 crore should be the benchmark for films now

Salman Khan

Just do it, says Salman

Bollywood star Salman Khan said films entering the Rs 100 crore club is now a thing of the past, and going forward, movies need to aim for the “benchmark” of Rs 1,000 crore to succeed at the box office. The star, 57, was speaking at the trailer launch of the upcoming Punjabi film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan, starring Gippy Grewal. “This '100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything is going to be '400-600 crore plus now for the industry. Even Marathi films are doing those numbers now. Basically, people are going to the theatres once again to watch movies. I think, '100 crore [box office collection] is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be Rs 1,000 crore for a film right now.” Khan’s last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to perform well at the box office and was panned by fans and critics alike.

Something’s cooking?

Anupam Kher shared a video of a musical moment that he shared with Oscar-winning composer, MM Keeravani. It shows the actor playing the piano while the composer sings along. Sharing the video on X, Kher said: “When an Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you piano with a special technique, and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen. Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaaniji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details to be revealed in due course. But in the meantime, remember my friends—Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.” Previously, Kher had congratulated Keeravani for winning the Oscar for Best Song for RRR’s Naatu naatu.

Society’s Bollywood

Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar said that Indian films have faithfully reflected society’s sentiments. “The cinema comes from society. It is the same with dreams. What is there in the conscious and subconscious mind will get reflected in dreams as well,” Akhtar said at the launch of his book. He added that in the 1930-1940s, when KL Saigal essayed Devdas’s role, the ‘khansi’ (cough) had become a virtue and fashion. “Self-destruction had become a virtue because of Saigal. However, as society grew, this self-destructive virtue also vanished. When the Nehruvian era came, everyone thought that things would be fine. But as people felt that not much was changing, cinema gave society the ‘rebel star’ in the form of Shammi Kapoor. Who was this ‘rebel star’ fighting? He was fighting against his parents and society.”

Celebrating Don

Zeenat Aman has joined hands with the not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) for a special event to celebrate 45 years since the release of Don. The action thriller, directed by Chandra Barot, featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the dual role of Don, and his look-alike Vijay. Aman played the female lead, Roma. Titled Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don, the event will be hosted on September 29 at the 1,000-seater Regal Cinema in Colaba. The presentation will feature a three-hour screening of the restored version of the original film, which released on May 12 in 1978, and a conversation session with Aman about her life and career. A remake of Don was created by Farhan Akhtar in 2006 and featured Shah Rukh Khan.

It begins

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left for Udaipur yesterday for their wedding rituals that are to take place over the weekend at two of the Lake City’s best-known luxury hotels. Chopra walked in first accompanied by airline staff while Chadha followed later on. The big day is on September 24. Along with the couple, their family members and friends will also be present. At this royal wedding, 100 private security guards have been deployed on four to five boats in the middle of the lake. Special security has also been deployed at the jetty.

Speaking out amid backlash

Rapper Shubh, who has been receiving backlash for his alleged support for the Khalistan movement, took to Instagram to share that he was “disheartened” by the reactions. Amid the growing tension between India and Canada over the latter’s alleged support for the separatist movement, the rapper’s brand deals and tours have been cancelled. Shubh shared that his intention was to only support Punjab in the aftermath of news that “there were reports of electricity and internet shut-downs throughout the state”. AP Dhillon, who has also been branded an alleged Khalistani sympathiser, also issued a statement in his defence.

Kabhi na kabhi

Vicky Kaushal expressed his interest in collaborating with his actor-wife Katrina Kaif on a project on the big screen. However, he emphasised that such a collaboration should occur in an organic manner. “We would love to see ourselves in a movie together. But it has to happen organically and for the right reasons, not just because we are together, and there’s curiosity about watching us together in a film. I feel, when you organically fit the bill, in a real sense, [and serve as] the perfect cast, that’s when it should happen. I believe it will happen soon. I hope it happens soon,” he shared.