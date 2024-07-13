Mid-day recently reported that Sanjay Dutt is joining the cast of Housefull 5 (HF5), led by Akshay Kumar (Baba will make you go, haha, July 12)

Mid-day recently reported that Sanjay Dutt is joining the cast of Housefull 5 (HF5), led by Akshay Kumar (Baba will make you go, haha, July 12). Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comic caper also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, and Arjun Rampal. The film marks Sanju’s first full-fledged collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, nearly 30 years after Andolan (1995). The last time the actor and Sajid shared credits was for Kalank (2019), on which Sajid was a producer with Karan Johar. Pleased to reunite with his Andolan star, Sajid shared, “Sanjay has been like my family from the beginning of my journey. Beyond his iconic status as one of the greatest superstars of all time, he exemplifies qualities that make him one of the finest human beings I’ve had the honour to collaborate with earlier, and now with Housefull 5, we embark on another exhilarating adventure together, celebrating laughter, love, and the timeless joy of cinema.” On his part, the actor said, “I’ve known Sajid since his early days as an assistant, and it’s been amazing to see him grow and be one of the finest producers our industry has. He is like family to me, and our friendship has only gotten stronger over the years. I’m thrilled to be working with him again, and I also look forward to many more collaborations with him in the years to come.”

