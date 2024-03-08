Have you heard? Another southern offer for Sanju?

Rumours are rife that Sanjay Dutt is being roped in for a cameo in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sanjay Dutt; (right) Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sanjay Dutt, who forayed into south cinema with KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), continues to be the most sought-after actor from B-Town. The Leo actor, who has Double iSmart in Telugu, KD: The Devil in Kannada and the Punjabi film, Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in the pipeline, is said to have added another title to his kitty. Rumours are rife that Sanju is being roped in for a cameo in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. While there is no official word on it, sources claim that irrespective of the screen-time, the Bollywood actor is sure to make an impact with his small but critical role in Sukumar’s directorial venture. Taking off from where Pushpa: The Rise (2021) ended, the sequel also features Fahadh Faasil and Prakash Raj.

Back to work

Vicky Kaushal resumed the shoot of his next, Chhaava, yesterday. The actor had taken a three-week break after injuring his arm while filming an action sequence for director Laxman Utekar’s biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. We hear Vicky was initially slated to return to Chhaava set on March 9, but it appears that early recovery also means getting back into action sooner for him. He shared the update on his social media with a picture of vanity vans at the location and wrote, “Back in action! Chhaava.” The anticipation around the historical action drama is high after Vicky wowed audiences and critics alike with his scene-stealing performance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023).

Fire in the building

Recently, a fire broke out in Jacqueliene Fernandez’s building. Reportedly, it originated in the kitchen of an apartment on the 13th floor of the 17-storey complex. The fire brigade responded to the distress call immediately and sent a team with three jumbo tankers and four fire engines. The firemen restricted the fire to the 14th floor. Fortunately for Jacqueliene, her home, located on the 15th floor, didn’t suffer any damage. The actor, who has Welcome to the Jungle in her kitty, bought the sprawling five-bedroom property last July.

A tribute to journalists

Bhumi Pednekar calls her film Bhakshak a tribute to journalists who sacrifice everything to bring out the truth. Calling them ‘unsung heroes’, she said, “What journalists have done for our society and country, without chasing glory, is simply incredible. I salute this fraternity for protecting people, democracy and also those in need.”

Celebrating women

On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, the makers of Laapataa Ladies have reduced the ticket prices to R100. “Considering the acclaim and appreciation this feminist comedy has garnered, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jio Studios have decided to make the film even more accessible to audiences, and give them a more affordable cinematic experience,” says a source. Based on the story by award-winning writer Biplab Goswami, the film stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan.

Viral woes

While the who’s who of the Indian movie industry attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Karan Johar was conspicuous by his absence. It is now learnt that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani maker was down with viral infection and a sore throat. Consequently, the filmmaker, who was slated to perform at the celebrations, having rehearsed his moves with designer dost Manish Malhotra, had to cancel his plans at the nth hour. In the wake of KJo skipping the gala, Manish stepped in his place to perform to the track, Bole chudiyaan, along with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Sources claim that Karan conveyed his best wishes to Anant and Radhika over the phone and promised to meet them soon.

Tammy signs her new mission

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is maintaining a balance between her Hindi and south commitments, has signed another project. This time around, she has bagged Neeraj Pandey’s next directorial venture that will release directly on OTT. Apparently, filming for the yet-untitled venture has already begun and the filmmaker is planning to release it by this year-end. Details of the thriller are being closely guarded. So much so that the makers have reportedly installed jammers on set to ensure that not a word or a picture from the project gets leaked. Tamannaah also has cameos in Vedaa and Stree 2.