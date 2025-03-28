Have you heard? Sara Ali Khan admits feeling jealous of Alia Bhatt's success; Siddhant Chaturvedi explores his roots in Dhadak 2

Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt

Jealousy in tinseltown

Bollywood’s sweethearts aren’t always as sweet as they seem, but at least they speak their mind! Sara Ali Khan has made a shocking confession—she’s green with envy over Alia Bhatt’s staggering success. Speaking candidly at an event in New Delhi, Sara revealed she felt “utterly jealous” when Alia swooped the National Award and started a family. “I de-humanised her,” Sara admitted. “When Alia got the National Award, I was like, ‘God she got it, she has a kid also, her life is set,’” Sara said. Sara’s honesty has raised eyebrows, but she’s adamant that recognising the hard work behind others’ achievements is crucial. On the work front, Alia is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Sara is awaiting the release of Metro... In Dino.

Going desi

Poster of Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that Triptii Dimri and his upcoming film, Dhadak 2, allowed him to explore his roots. Speaking at an event, Siddhant said, “We have made a really strong and rooted film. Usually, I have been approached for urban roles, but I come from Ballia, a small town in UP, and this is my first time exploring such a genre.” The film, a spiritual sequel to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak (2018), is directed by Shazia Iqbal. It is an official remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), exploring a tragic love story entwined with the complexities of caste. The movie was supposed to release in November last year, but stands delayed.

Copying Pushpa Raj?

Ram Charan in Peddi

Ram Charan’s next, the working title of which was RC16, has received an official title. The film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, is called Peddi. On Ram’s 40th birthday, on Thursday, the makers dropped the first look posters, featuring Ram in a rugged appearance. It has reminded fans of Allu Arjun’s look from the Pushpa franchise. In the poster, Ram is seen sporting a beard and long hair. The film is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. It was earlier scheduled to release this month, but will now reportedly come in cinemas in March next year.

Making remakes

John Abraham

After an impressive feat with The Diplomat, John Abraham seems to be already preparing for his next! Rumours are that the actor is set to star in and produce the Bollywood remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). Reports suggest that John has collaborated with Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy, who is apparently “refining the script to capture the essence of the original.” John, in this two-hero film, will reportedly play an “upright police officer”. The movie will mark the filmmaker’s first theatrical release since Pari (2018). We have heard that the casting for the parallel lead is underway, with shooting expected to commence in the last quarter of this year. It will be ready for a theatrical release next year.