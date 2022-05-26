Have you heard? Second time lucky

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The south actor didn’t take long to say yes to Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. Insiders tell us that Jagapathi will join the KEKD shoot in the Hyderabad next month

Salman Khan


Three years ago, Salman Khan was keen that Jagapathi Babu play the baddie in Dabangg 3. But things didn’t materialise as the south actor was already committed to other projects, and Sudeep Kiccha was roped in, instead. We hear that Salman felt that Jagapathi would be the perfect fit for the antagonist in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The south actor didn’t take long to say yes to Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. Insiders tell us that Jagapathi will join the KEKD shoot in the Hyderabad next month. The family entertainer also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal.




An action film next


