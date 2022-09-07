Have you heard? The rights choice 

SRK is contemplating making a modern-day adaptation of Harmesh Malhotra’s directorial venture Dulhe Raja. The actor-producer has reportedly entrusted Farhad Samji to script a today’s version of the ’90s hit
Shah Rukh Khan; (right) Govinda and Raveena Tandon
Even as Shah Rukh Khan is exploring diverse genres with his upcoming slate of films, his production house has acquired the negatives and the rights of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s comic caper, 'Dulhe Raja' (1998). Apparently, SRK is contemplating making a modern-day adaptation of Harmesh Malhotra’s directorial venture. The actor-producer has reportedly entrusted Farhad Samji to script a today’s version of the ’90s hit. Needless to say, SRK himself won’t star in it, but we hear they will take a call depending on how the adaptation turns out. If all goes well, then chartbusters like 'Akhiyon se goli maare', 'Kya lagti hai haaye rabba', and the title track will definitely be included in the remake. Farhad is currently working on Salman Khan’s next, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
Wrapping up soon
Talking of the Khans, Shah Rukh Khan will shoot his cameo for 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan this month-end. Salman is currently filming his birthday offering, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', while SRK is shooting for 'Jawan' with director Atlee in Chennai. The 'Zero' actor is slated to be back in town later this month, for his 10-day shoot for Tiger 3. Interestingly, Salman, too, has a cameo in SRK’s 'Pathaan', and has already shot for it. Apparently, he makes his entry on a helicopter in the Republic Day 2023 release. SRK’s action-packed entry sequence in 'Tiger 3' has been planned, but is being kept closely guarded. Salman’s third outing as the R&AW agent is slated to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2023. After the upcoming schedule, it will be a wrap on Maneesh Sharma’s directorial venture that also stars Katrina Kaif.
Trouble in paradise already?
Barely two months ago, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi triggered a storm when he announced that they are in a relationship. Now, speculation is rife that they have called it quits. Talk about the break-up happened soon after the former chairperson of the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed his social media bio and profile picture. Currently, he has a solo picture as his profile image with the bio shortened to just: “founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) Indian Premier League (cricket emoji).” On July 14, Lalit announced their relationship status with a picture of them together as his profile image. Alongside, in his bio, he wrote, “Founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) Indian Premier League (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic).” Of late, Sush has been seen in the company of ex-boyfriend Roman Shawl, with whom she broke up much before she reportedly started dating Lalit.
Saie joins Pratik’s next
Saie Tamhankar has found a footing in Bollywood after her award-winning performance in 'Mimi' (2021). Having established herself in Marathi and south cinema, the actor has been signed on to play a pivotal part in Rahul Dholakia’s Agni. The film, based on the life of firefighters, stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu as the bravehearts who risk their lives when a fire breaks out. While Saie’s role is being kept under wraps, it is crucial to the narrative and the makers couldn’t think of any other actor in her place.
Of bittersweet memories
It was a bittersweet Tuesday for Tahir Raj Bhasin as he celebrated three years of 'Chhichhore'. While Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture gave him an opportunity to play a different character, Tahir also remembered his co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). “Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun,” the actor wrote, sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. He added, “Remembering SSR, without whom this story would never have been told.” We agree.
Gearing up for a joyride
Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for his directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express', has finalised his principal cast. Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary have reportedly been roped in as the male leads. The film is a buddy comedy revolving around three middle-class men who go on a road trip, during which the twists and turns change their lives forever. Said to be in the same zone as Farhan Akhar’s directorial debut, 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), 'Madgaon Express' is quirkier. Pratik, Divyendu, and Avinash will get together for a few reading sessions next month, before they start filming in November in Goa. By then, the rest of the cast will also be finalised.
Khandala wedding for Athiya-Rahul?
Speculations continue over Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding even though her father Suniel Shetty said that they will decide when to tie the knot. News is that the couple, who recently moved into their new sprawling sea-facing apartment in Bandra, will take the pheras at the Shettys’ bungalow, Jahaan, in Khandala. Earlier, it was being said that the shaadi would take place in a five-star hotel in the suburbs, but apparently, the plans have changed. Nonetheless, the wedding will be a grand starry affair with the who’s who of the country — from showbiz and cricket stars to industrialists and politicians — in attendance. Of course, as Suniel said, the date will be fixed keeping Rahul’s cricket schedule in mind.