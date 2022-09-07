Have you heard? The rights choice 

SRK is contemplating making a modern-day adaptation of Harmesh Malhotra’s directorial venture Dulhe Raja. The actor-producer has reportedly entrusted Farhad Samji to script a today’s version of the ’90s hit

Shah Rukh Khan; (right) Govinda and Raveena Tandon

Even as Shah Rukh Khan is exploring diverse genres with his upcoming slate of films, his production house has acquired the negatives and the rights of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s comic caper, 'Dulhe Raja' (1998). Apparently, SRK is contemplating making a modern-day adaptation of Harmesh Malhotra’s directorial venture. The actor-producer has reportedly entrusted Farhad Samji to script a today’s version of the ’90s hit. Needless to say, SRK himself won’t star in it, but we hear they will take a call depending on how the adaptation turns out. If all goes well, then chartbusters like 'Akhiyon se goli maare', 'Kya lagti hai haaye rabba', and the title track will definitely be included in the remake. Farhad is currently working on Salman Khan’s next, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Wrapping up soon

Talking of the Khans, Shah Rukh Khan will shoot his cameo for 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan this month-end. Salman is currently filming his birthday offering, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', while SRK is shooting for 'Jawan' with director Atlee in Chennai. The 'Zero' actor is slated to be back in town later this month, for his 10-day shoot for Tiger 3. Interestingly, Salman, too, has a cameo in SRK’s 'Pathaan', and has already shot for it. Apparently, he makes his entry on a helicopter in the Republic Day 2023 release. SRK’s action-packed entry sequence in 'Tiger 3' has been planned, but is being kept closely guarded. Salman’s third outing as the R&AW agent is slated to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2023. After the upcoming schedule, it will be a wrap on Maneesh Sharma’s directorial venture that also stars Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Have you heard? Rewriting, renegotiating, and rebudgeting

Trouble in paradise already?

Barely two months ago, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi triggered a storm when he announced that they are in a relationship. Now, speculation is rife that they have called it quits. Talk about the break-up happened soon after the former chairperson of the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed his social media bio and profile picture. Currently, he has a solo picture as his profile image with the bio shortened to just: “founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) Indian Premier League (cricket emoji).” On July 14, Lalit announced their relationship status with a picture of them together as his profile image. Alongside, in his bio, he wrote, “Founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) Indian Premier League (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic).” Of late, Sush has been seen in the company of ex-boyfriend Roman Shawl, with whom she broke up much before she reportedly started dating Lalit.

Saie joins Pratik’s next

Saie Tamhankar has found a footing in Bollywood after her award-winning performance in 'Mimi' (2021). Having established herself in Marathi and south cinema, the actor has been signed on to play a pivotal part in Rahul Dholakia’s Agni. The film, based on the life of firefighters, stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu as the bravehearts who risk their lives when a fire breaks out. While Saie’s role is being kept under wraps, it is crucial to the narrative and the makers couldn’t think of any other actor in her place.

Of bittersweet memories

It was a bittersweet Tuesday for Tahir Raj Bhasin as he celebrated three years of 'Chhichhore'. While Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture gave him an opportunity to play a different character, Tahir also remembered his co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). “Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun,” the actor wrote, sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. He added, “Remembering SSR, without whom this story would never have been told.” We agree.

Gearing up for a joyride

Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for his directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express', has finalised his principal cast. Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary have reportedly been roped in as the male leads. The film is a buddy comedy revolving around three middle-class men who go on a road trip, during which the twists and turns change their lives forever. Said to be in the same zone as Farhan Akhar’s directorial debut, 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), 'Madgaon Express' is quirkier. Pratik, Divyendu, and Avinash will get together for a few reading sessions next month, before they start filming in November in Goa. By then, the rest of the cast will also be finalised.

Khandala wedding for Athiya-Rahul?

Speculations continue over Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding even though her father Suniel Shetty said that they will decide when to tie the knot. News is that the couple, who recently moved into their new sprawling sea-facing apartment in Bandra, will take the pheras at the Shettys’ bungalow, Jahaan, in Khandala. Earlier, it was being said that the shaadi would take place in a five-star hotel in the suburbs, but apparently, the plans have changed. Nonetheless, the wedding will be a grand starry affair with the who’s who of the country — from showbiz and cricket stars to industrialists and politicians — in attendance. Of course, as Suniel said, the date will be fixed keeping Rahul’s cricket schedule in mind.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 2 Submit Request