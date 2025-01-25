Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Shah Rukh Khan gets refund of Rs 9 crore due to government error

Have you heard? Shah Rukh Khan gets refund of Rs 9 crore due to government error

Updated on: 26 January,2025 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

The Maharashtra government is expected to approve Shah Rukh Khan's petition for a refund after he overpaid for his luxurious abode Mannat, located in Bandra

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan may be in line for a refund of R9 crore from the government after a calculation error regarding his Bandra bungalow, Mannat. The Maharashtra government is expected to approve the actor’s petition for a refund after he overpaid. In 2001, Shah Rukh leased the property for Rs 27.50 crore. The error? The government mistakenly considered the bungalow’s value rather than the land when calculating the payment. 




