Have you heard? SRK, Salman, Aamir in Ba***ds of Bollywood; Lucky Ali wants to marry for the 4th time

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—are joining forces for a cameo in Ba***ds of Bollywood; Singer Lucky Ali recently confessed his desire for a fourth marriage

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan

The Khan trio unites


Aryan Khan is on a roll with his directorial debut web-show Ba***ds of Bollywood becoming bigger by the day. After a power packed announcement last week, we have learnt that the Khan trio of Bollywood—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan—are joining forces for a cameo in the show with stars Bobby Deol and Lakshya in the lead. Earlier, there was news that SRK and Salman, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen in the show. From what we have heard, all the stars will be playing themselves and the idea is to use all of them with “meta references to reality.” Apparently Karan Johar and SS Rajamouli are also going to play key roles in the show that has generated a lot of buzz. The show will drop on Netflix in June.


Fourth time lucky 


Is Lucky Ali all set to be lucky in love once again? The singer recently confessed his desire for a fourth marriage, saying “My dream is to get married again.” This comes after three previous marriages that ended in divorce. There was Meghan, the Australian woman he married in 1996; Anahita, the Persian beauty he wed in 2000; and Kate, the model he married and parted ways with in 2017. It seems Lucky is ready to take another chance at love! 

