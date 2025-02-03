The video that teases the announcement shows Shah Rukh Khan practicing a dialogue “Picture toh saalon se baaki hai” and gets interrupted multiple times by Aryan Khan for retakes

Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article ‘Tere baap ka raj hai kya’: SRK announces son Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood x 00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan announced his son Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood as he closed the grand Netflix 2025 slate announcements in style. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. The video that teases the announcement shows SRK practicing a dialogue “Picture toh saalon se baaki hai” and gets interrupted multiple times by Aryan for retakes. The actor eventually loses his cool and says, “Tere baap ka raj hai kya?” to which Aryan appears on the screen with a big smile and replies “Haam.” Watch the video below.

About Aryan Khan’s debut series

According to the synopsis shared by Netflix, the series revolves around an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

A bold and entertaining story

The Ba***ds of Bollywood team shared, “Behind the glamour of Bollywood lies a world just as dramatic as the films themselves—and that is where the Netflix series, The BA***DS of Bollywood begins. Through Aryan Khan’s distinct lens, this series dives into the glitz, the chaos, the comedy, and the high stakes of an industry built on dreams. From the house of Red Chillies Entertainment, this collaboration with Netflix brings to life a story that is as bold and entertaining as the movies we have come to love. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this with us.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., while Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma are executive producers. It has been created and directed by Aryan Khan alongside co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The trio have also written the series together.