Have you heard? Show me the money

Payment dispute between actor and producer? Aditya reportedly had to demand his dues for the film after alleged delays from producer Murad Khetani

Aditya Roy Kapur

Show me the money

Gumraah released this Friday and did whatever it had to. However, we hear that it wasn’t a smooth journey for lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Apparently, the actor had to kick up a fuss to receive his dues for the film. Sources claim that a few weeks ago, producer Murad Khetani kept dilly-dallying when Aditya asked for his pending remuneration. Not pleased about being taken for granted, the actor is said to have conveyed his displeasure to Bhushan Kumar, whose company T-Series acquired the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, Thadam. Understanding and addressing his lead actor’s predicament, Kumar ensured that finances were cleared just a few weeks before the release, so Aditya wasn’t inconvenienced any further.

Face-off: Varun vs Ravi

After inspiring B-Town actors to adapt his south hits, Ravi Teja is set to make his big Bollywood debut. He is reportedly foraying into Hindi cinema with the remake of hit Tamil sci-fi thriller, Maanaadu (2021). Interestingly, Varun Dhawan will be joining the actor for the massy masala fare. Ravi is said to play the role of an NRI, originally played by Silambarasan, who is on his way to help a friend elope with his girlfriend, while Varun steps into SJ Surya’s shoes to play a cop in this time loop narrative that is yet-untitled.

Garam, garam anda dosas

Who wouldn’t love to be treated to delicious food, especially when it is lathered with butter and love? Anupam Kher shared a reel on Instagram showcasing his Metro In Dino director Anurag Basu making him an anda dosa on the set. Anupam teased Anurag saying, “Cast me in every film of yours,” making him laugh. And the director replied, “In every film, you will eat the dish prepared by me,” and Anupam replied, “100 per cent.” Awww... such love!

Be vegetarian

No matter the age, sustenance in the industry depends entirely on staying fit. Sudhanshu Pandey believes that turning vegetarian has helped him boost his physical, mental, and spiritual health. “One of the habits that have made a difference in my life is turning vegetarian. This happened more than a decade and a half ago. So, I’ve been a vegetarian for a major part of my life. My ability to be able to exercise whenever I can, and do pranayam before I sleep and once I wake up do wonders.” PeTA are you listening?

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur on 'Gumraah': Judge it on trailer, not reviews and buzz

A disappointing exit

Reports that south superstar Ajith Kumar’s next, tentatively titled AK 62, will now be directed by Magizh Thirumeni, are now confirmed. Vignesh Shivan, who was initially roped in to direct the movie, recently confirmed his exit as the producers were unimpressed with the second half of the script. Explaining his descision, Vignesh reportedly said, “AK62 is a disappointment for me. There is no mistake from Ajith Kumar’s side. Production is not happy with the second half. I am glad that the opportunity went to someone like Magizh Thirumeni.”

Still Sandeep bhaiya?

Reminiscing about his Aspirants character Sandeep Singh Ohlan on the second anniversary of the show, Sunny Hinduja informed that a second season may be in the works. “I am delighted for all the love and support that I have received and continue to receive for my character Sandeep Bhaiya. The experience of working on the sets of the show was one of my personal favourites. I hope we are able to get back with another season soon, can’t wait,” he said.

Pushpa’s new avatar!

Allu Arjun turns a year wiser today, but the celebrations began a few days in advance. Recently, his 2007 superhit Desamuduru was re-released in 4K version. Over the weekend, the makers of the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise kickstarted the campaign for the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the teaser revolving around ‘Where is Pushpa?’ triggered curiosity around the sequel, directed by Sukumar, it was the film’s poster that became a talking point on social media. The first look features the stylish superstar in a never-seen-before avatar—clad in a saree, sporting bangles, all dolled up with a gun in his hand. So much so that netizens wondered if Arjun had actually posed in a female attire or the poster was created using some AI (artificial intelligence) bot.

Also Read: 'Pushpa 2' FIRST POSTER: Allu Arjun's Goddess-like avatar takes internet by storm, Disha Patani reacts!

Bebo’s different takes

Calling herself a risk-taker, Kareena Kapoor Khan said her tendency to try different things has reflected in her film choices. “That’s the reason behind me doing off-beat films like Omkara, Yuva, or Chameli,” she says. Despite belonging to the first film dynasty of India— the Kapoor clan—she says being a star was never on her mind. “I thought that being an exceptional actor, it may happen or it might not happen. But, to try and give my 100 per cent to the part that I essay is not just my duty but also the responsibility that comes with the privilege. I was 21 years old when I played Chameli at a time when nobody was doing films like that. Today, I’m 42 and people still talk about that film. It built a perception of my work in the minds of the audience. So, I have always had a good mix of commercial mainstream and off-beat cinema, and I would like to keep it that way.”