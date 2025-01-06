Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand has been accused of blatant plagiarism; Khushi Kapoor's performance in Loveyapa reminded Aamir Khan of late actor Sridevi

Shraddha Kapoor

Steer clear Stree

Shraddha Kapoor’s jewellery brand faces backlash for allegedly selling bootleg versions of iconic designs from high-end luxury brands like Cartier. Social media users and design enthusiasts have highlighted striking similarities between her products and signature pieces from renowned labels, accusing the brand of blatant plagiarism. Critics have pointed out that while the website claims the designs are original, several products, including their nail bangle bracelet, replicate a Cartier design. The brand has yet to release a statement addressing these allegations.

In the game business

Abhishek Bachchan has partnered with the ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL), a privately-owned franchise tournament involving three member cricket nations—Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. As a co-owner, Abhishek has invested in the league, which will run from July 15 to August 3. The tournament will feature top talent from the three nations alongside world-class players. Sharing his excitement, Abhishek said, “Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I’m humbled and excited.”

Like mother, like daughter

Aamir Khan has heaped praise on the upcoming rom-com Loveyapa, starring his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. After watching a rough cut of the film, Aamir lauded Khushi’s performance, saying it reminded him of her legendary mother, Sridevi.



Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Loveyapa

“When I watched the film and saw Khushi, I could see Sridevi in her. Her energy was there,” he remarked. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa explores the quirks of modern relationships shaped by technology. It is a remake of the Tamil film Love Today (2022). The trailer will be released on January 10 at an event.

A collaboration to see



Shruti Haasan and A R Rahman

Shruti Haasan, besides being an actor, is also a talented musician. She has collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman for the track, It’s a break up da from the film Kadhalikka Neramillai. AR Rahman has composed the music, while Shruti and Adithya RK have lent their voices. This marks Shruti’s third professional collaboration with Rahman, following their Tamil anthem Semmozhi and the MTV Unplugged recreation of Ranjha ranjha. Written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai stars Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menon.