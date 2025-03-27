Shraddha Kapoor's X handle has been compromised, sparking concerns among her fans; Devashish Makhija is still reeling from the financial fallout of his previous offering, Joram

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Instagram

The monk who became the CM

(Left) Anant Joshi in Ajey; (Right) Yogi Adityanath

A film based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s life, titled Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, was announced on Wednesday. Inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s book, The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, the movie traces Adityanath’s journey from his early days to becoming a politician. The film features Anant Joshi as Adityanath, with Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others in key roles. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey is set for a multilingual release, later this year. In 2024, director Neeraj Sahai had announced a film based on Yogi Adityanath, starring Manoj Joshi in the title role. There is no update on the project.

No nepotism in Tollywood

(From left) NTR Jr, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ram Charan, and Mahesh babu

A new controversy has erupted in the Indian film industry, with many questioning the notion that nepotism is exclusive to Bollywood. Recently, producer Naga Vamsi sparked debate with his claim that the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, is largely free of nepotism. However, this assertion has been met with skepticism, as many pointed out that several of Tollywood’s biggest stars, including NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas, hail from prominent film families, suggesting that nepotism is, in fact, present in the industry.

Hack attack

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is on top of her social media game. The actor is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. However, her X handle has been compromised, sparking concerns among her fans. A suspicious post appeared on her account, prompting speculation that it had been hacked. Grok AI suggested that the account was likely hacked, citing unusual language and content. Despite the alarming situation, Shraddha has not yet addressed the issue or confirmed whether her account has been breached.

‘I am still repaying debts’

Devashish Makhija is the director of Joram

Devashish Makhija, writer-director of films like Ajji (2017) and Bhonsle (2018), is set for the release of his Netflix original, Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu. However, the filmmaker is still reeling from the financial fallout of his previous offering, Joram (2023). “I’m still paying off those debts. It’s a long road. I don’t know when that journey will end,” he revealed in a recent interview. Previously, he had shared that despite being active in the film industry for over two decades, he hasn’t been able to make a profit from any of his projects. The financial burden of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer’s box office failure has left him “bankrupt, struggling to pay rent, and even unable to afford buying a bicycle.”