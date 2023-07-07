Have you heard? Shraddha to join Kartik’s next

As per the latest reports, makers are considering Shraddha Kapoor for the female lead in Kartik Aaryan's sports drama 'Chandu Champion'

Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Shraddha to join Kartik’s next

Kartik Aaryan is slated to begin filming his next, Chandu Champion with director Kabir Khan in the coming weeks. The latest is that producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the director are considering roping in Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. “The makers have discussed the subject and the role with Shraddha. She is equally keen on teaming up for this sports drama. She has previously collaborated with Sajid on Chhichhore,” says an industry insider, adding that they are working out the dates and other logistics. If things work out, the film will see the fresh pairing of Kartik and Shraddha. The only time they have shared screen space is when he did a cameo in her last outing, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, helmed by mentor, Luv Ranjan. Chandu Champion will be Kartik’s next release after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Announcement deferred

Ranveer Singh turned 38 yesterday, but there was no sign of any announcement regarding Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Sources attribute it to the makers having second thoughts as the Salaar teaser was unveiled yesterday. KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel’s next with Prabhas is eagerly anticipated by critics and audiences alike. Now, we hear that the official announcement of Ranveer as the new Don has been deferred to later this year. “The makers are anyway looking at a 2025 release as Ranveer will begin working on it only after he wraps up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra,” says a source.

Chaat’s the way

Kiara Advani seems to have mastered the art of impressing actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, Rimma. In a recent interaction, Kiara revealed that she always makes sure that her saasu ma gets her favourite dish whenever she wants. Talking about her mom-in-law’s stay in Mumbai, Kiara shared, “She recently came down from Delhi. She loves pani puri, so, I ensured that we make it at home. Jo maska lagaya... I knew that she will love me to another level. She was so happy (sic).” In fact, the actor has kept a track of her mother-in-law’s favourite dishes ever since she started dating Sid. The couple had a pani puri stall during their February wedding too.

Break toh banta hai

Samantha has had a busy 2023 so far, starting the year with promotions for her period drama, Shaakuntalam, to the extensive shoot of Citadel with director duo Raj-DK. Reportedly, after wrapping up the thriller web series, the actor will take a break. “Sam will take some time off to focus on her health issues, before prepping for her next, project,” says our source.

A hero indeed

Ameesha Patel is all praise for Sunny Deol, with whom she has reunited for her upcoming period, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Recalling a heart-warming instance from the shoot when he came to her rescue, she shared, “Not many know that during the first schedule in Palampur, I fell very ill and was going to be hospitalised.” Expressing gratitude to her co-star who took charge of the situation, she revealed, “Sunny made calls to doctors in Mumbai and got me well again. Real life Tara Singh for Sakina,” alluding to their ons-creen characters. Ameesha concluded her post calling her hero a “super classy gentleman in every way.”

Blue is the warmest colour

Kriti Sanon recently launched her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. She also shared that Do Patti with Kajol will be her maiden venture. Soon, netizens pointed out the connection between the banner’s name and her Raabta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor often used blue butterfly emoji in his social media posts. Once, when a follower asked about it, SSR had replied, “Blue Butterfly signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance between you and I and all of us. For feelings you could trust... But we could also just, feel, I move my fingers here and you smile there. It is resonance my love, magical, (blue butterfly emoji) (sic).” Wonder what Kriti has to say about it.

Reunion of the best

Aamir Khan is said to be in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a possible collaboration. The two first teamed up for 3 Idiots (2009) and followed it up with the blockbuster PK (2014). Now, they have found a subject that excites them. Apparently, it is a biopic and Raju will begin writing it only after his Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, releases later this year. Let’s see if AK ends his self-imposed break with Raju’s next.