'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer collects Rs 4.21 cr on first Monday

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office: Kartik, Kiara's film collect over Rs 4 crore on first Monday

Kartik and Kiara in a still from Satyaprem ki Katha

Each passing day, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is rising up with its box office numbers, setting an example of all the love this musical romantic pure love story is garnering from the audience. After having opened with a collection of Rs 9.25 Cr. on its first day on a Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film counted Rs 7 Cr. at the box office window. The film got stronger on Saturday with its collection of Rs 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with Rs12.15 crore. After collecting Rs 38.5 crore in first extended weekend, the film has managed to fare well on first Monday.

On Monday, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 4.21 cr with the major boost coming in from the family audience.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani surprised the audience as the duo arrived at a theatre in Mumbai during the screening of their recently released film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video which she captioned, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that's when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

In the video, the on-screen pair could be seen entering the theatre just after the film ended. Seeing Sattu and Katha in real life, the excited audience gave them a standing ovation for their performance in the film.

Kartik also dropped a video and captioned it, "This Standing Ovation isn't just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result. Gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.