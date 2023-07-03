'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film collects Rs 38.50 cr in extended first weekend

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office: The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has collected nearly Rs 40 crore in its extended first weekend

Still from Satyaprem Ki Katha

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has shown an upward trend at the box office over the weekend. The film which was released on June 29 opened at Rs 9.25 crore at the box office. Starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film saw a slight decline on Friday but saw tremendous growth on Saturday and Sunday.

On the very first day, the film thrived on positive word of mouth and largely positive critical response. Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and arrayed Rs 7 Cr. on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 percent on Saturday, followed by a 20 percent growth on Sunday. The film collected Rs 10.10 cr and Rs 12.15 cr respectively on Saturday and Sunday. The film has collected Rs 38.5 crore in its extended first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a detailed breakdown of the first weekend numbers. "#SatyaPremKiKatha strengthens its status on Day 4 [Sun], thus placing itself in a comfortable position in its *extended* weekend… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr, Sun 12.15 cr. Total: ₹ 38.50 cr. #India biz."

"While the heavy downpour hit biz in #Mumbai, #SatyaPremKiKatha had to face a mighty opponent in #Punjabi film #CarryOnJatta3, which has done exceptional biz in #Delhi and #Punjab and is creating History at the #Boxoffice," he added.

Adarsh also said that the film will have to retains its momentunm over the weekend. "Going forward, #SatyaPremKiKatha has to stay strong on weekdays, that’s a must… The advantage is, the absence of major films for the next few weeks, hence an uninterrupted run can prove beneficial… It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now.

#SatyaPremKiKatha growth / decline…

Fri: [decline] 24.32% - working day after holiday

Sat: [growth] 44.29%

Sun: [growth]: 20.30%" he shared.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani surprised the audience as the duo arrived at a theatre in Mumbai during the screening of their recently released film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video which she captioned, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that's when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

In the video, the on-screen pair could be seen entering the theatre just after the film ended. Seeing Sattu and Katha in real life, the excited audience gave them a standing ovation for their performance in the film.

Kartik also dropped a video and captioned it, "This Standing Ovation isn't just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result. Gratitude."

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.