Rewriting box office ki katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha busts myth that only actioners work at the BO as it earns Rs 38 crore over the opening weekend; trade cheers the rise of mid-budget films

A still from Satyaprem Ki Katha

What’s the secret to box-office success in Bollywood? Only a tentpole action film, industry insiders would say until a few weeks ago. But the performance of Satyaprem Ki Katha tells us otherwise. In only four days, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic drama has made over Rs 38 crore. This comes close on the heels of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released on June 2 and has made over Rs 84 crore. It’s safe to say that the myth about only action films drawing audiences to theatres has been busted.

Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Cinemas and Maratha Mandir, says that romance has been the box-office flavour in June. “The genre of romance is working at the movies. Satyaprem Ki Katha’s occupancy is between 70 and 80 per cent,” he says, adding that the underwhelming run of Adipurush in mid-June left the audiences wanting more. “People expected Adipurush to do well, but it didn’t. There is a desire to watch a movie on the big screen. In some ways, this film is making up for the deficit.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says it is folly to believe that a certain genre has an advantage over others. “If a movie is good, it will work. Zara Hatke... and Satyaprem... have been well-received, and are enjoying footfall despite the downpour in Mumbai.” He, however, credits the makers of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for taking the leap of faith. “The consensus was that the film should have premièred on OTT, but the makers took a risk, and look how well it did! There is action-movie fatigue. In digital entertainment, [we have] crime, suspense and murder mysteries in surplus. People now want song-and-dance, joy and mostly romance.”

This bodes well for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which promises to be a classic Karan Johar affair, complete with songs, drama and extravagance. While exhibitor Akshaye Rathi admits that an epic romance musical like Rocky Aur Rani... is missing from the market, he is enthusiastic about the mid-budget films. “There can only be two to three blockbusters a year. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan can give us Pathaan and Dunki once in a few years because these films are time-consuming and expensive to make. For the industry’s ecosystem, it’s not healthy if mid-level films don’t make money. This problem has been rectified by [the success of] Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Rs 84cr

The strong collection of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has marked the revival of romantic films