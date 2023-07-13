Have you heard? So, something is cooking, indeed?

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have added fuel to their dating rumours after they attended the same rock concert in Spain

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have added fuel to their dating rumours after they attended the same rock concert in Spain. The two took to their respective social media accounts to post pictures from the same Arctic Monkeys’ concert. However, they did not post pictures of themselves, or each other. Panday took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.” She used geo tags of Madrid, Spain in the picture. Kapur shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram Stories as well. The duo was also spotted in an embrace while sightseeing in Spain. On the acting front, Panday will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming untitled cybercrime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2, and the web-series Call Me Bae, in her kitty. Meanwhile, Kapur has been earning praise for his act in the recently released The Night Manager, part 2, an adaptation of a British show of the same name. The actor will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Voice that matters

Mona Singh, who has been earning praise for her act in the streaming show, Kafas, feels that the Indian television industry needs to change gear and move away from regressive content centering on “kitchen politics, duplicates”, and the theme of “coming back after dying”. Singh, who plays mother to a child artiste in Kafas, revolutionised Indian television with her portrayal of the titular character in the popular show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Talking about the lost essence of Indian television in the pursuit of chasing and pleasing the larger audience, she said, “I think the makers tend to forget that the audience does get bored of the same kind of content. We should move out of kitchen politics, duplicates and the theme of dying and coming back. Indian television needs to start afresh.”

Main hoon a(kaun)tant

In what may be described as a despicable state of affairs, an acid attack survivor couldn’t open a bank account because a KYC machine couldn’t procure the required details due to her inability to blink. Pragya Prasun tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation, the star’s charity organisation that works towards rehabilitating acid attack survivors, while requesting help on Twitter. “It’s my right too to be able to open a bank account. Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink,” she wrote on Twitter. She also urged the CEO of the bank to reconsider the policy and provide swift methods for individuals who cannot blink, to open an account.

A story worth celebrating

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, who recently won the title for The Elephant Whisperers, hopes her career inspires more young producers to enter the Indian film industry. “Being a young producer has raised a lot of questions that I had to fight in my 20s. I’m working now and [I hope] that my journey and my role here inspires more young producers to join the business,” said the Delhi-born producer, who moved to Mumbai in 2006 in order to pursue her dream of making movies.

A film that mattered

Expressing his gratitude towards fans for the love they showered on his film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to mark 10 years since the film’s release. “The film meant a lot in my career and my life. The fact that it also holds a dear place in your hearts is the cherry on top. Your love gave justification to the effort and sacrifices. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

Promising pairing

Singer Harshdeep Kaur has joined forces with performer Mukti Mohan for her upcoming single, Waah sajna, a Sufi-pop song that delves into the themes of gratitude, self-love, and acceptance, carrying a profound message of finding divinity within oneself rather than in external pursuits. Composed by Gulraj Singh, the number blends contemporary sounds that are immersive and unforgettable.

It’s a wrap

Ranveer Singh, who is all geared up for the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has dropped a glimpse of his final dubbing portion for the film. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo from the dubbing studio, wherein he can be seen donning a plain white tee, with headphones around his head. “Finishing touches,” he captioned it, referring to the film. The romantic family saga which also stars Alia Bhatt, also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.