Sobhita Dhulipala and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who are set to tie the knot soon, have flagged off their wedding festivities

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Have you heard? Sobhita Dhulipala begins wedding festivities with Pasupu Danchadam x 00:00

Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a festive weekend for Bollywood as tinsel town’s actors celebrated Karwa Chauth. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a sneak peek at her celebrations with her husband, Nick Jonas. The desi girl sported a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta. “To all those celebrating, happy Karwa Chauth. And yes, I’m filmy,” she wrote. In one photo, Nick is seen offering water to Priyanka. In another, Priyanka is seen flaunting her mehendi, which featured Nick’s birth date, and the number ‘3’. Katrina Kaif wowed fans with her beauty as she posted images from the celebration on social media. In one of the photos, she is seen sharing some special moments with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. “Vicky Kaushal is the luckiest man alive,” read one comment. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married last year in Udaipur, celebrated their second Karwa Chauth in New Delhi. In the photos shared by the couple, Raghav is seen playfully tugging at Parineeti’s ponytail. “I’m so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You’ve put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise. It leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian batting legend Virat Kohli, celebrated the day by attending a kirtan.

And so, the festivities begin

Sobhita Dhulipala and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who are set to tie the knot soon, have flagged off their wedding festivities. Yesterday, the Made in Heaven actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony, which marks the start of wedding festivities in the Telugu culture. “And so it begins,” she wrote. Pictures show her entering the venue with a plate of raw turmeric and enjoying her time with her friends and family. Sobhita and Naga got engaged in August.

Coming to MAMI

The upcoming movie, My Melbourne, is set to be screened at the MAMI Film Festival this year in its Gala Section. Earlier, the film had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024. My Melbourne is an anthology helmed by four of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir. All of them will attend the film’s screening at the festival.

Best of all worlds

Director Rohit Shetty, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action movie Singham Again, has revealed that the climax of the film was shot by the same team that works with him on the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Shetty. Talking about the climax sequence, he said, “We had a team of 1,000 people shooting the climax. The team from South Africa, which shoots Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi for us, was there, along with a team from Bangkok, and my team.” If the trailer gives a befitting glimpse into the movie, Singham Again appears to draw inferences from the Hindu epic, Ramayana. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film marks the fifth instalment of Shetty’s cop universe, and is a sequel to Singham Returns (2014).

DCH of parenting

Sumeet Vyas, who directed the streaming show Raat Jawaan Hai, refers to the show as the “Dil Chahta Hai of parenting”. The series explores the lives of people after the birth of a newborn and how it alters their friendship. “Stories about friendship often end when marriage or children come into play, but this show emphasises how friendships can endure these life changes. Many people find it hard to sustain friendships during the early years of parenting because they’re so focused on their kids. It highlights the importance of maintaining connections,” he said of the Barun Sobti starrer.