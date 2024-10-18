On Thursday evening. Videos and paparazzi photos from the event were shared online, and one of them had fans praising Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after a long time. Now living in the US, she’s currently in Mumbai and attended the launch of her new brand, Max Factor, on Thursday evening. Videos and paparazzi photos from the event were shared online, and one of them had fans praising the actor.

Priyanka Chopra pauses at an event to pose with young fans

In a video shared by paparazzi and later posted by fan clubs on social media, Priyanka Chopra was seen leaving the event and heading towards her car. She stopped for a moment to pose with some kids who were waiting for her. She happily posed with her young fans, smiled at them, and then walked back to her car, waving at the paparazzi before getting in.

Last night, Priyanka was spotted in a shimmery dress as she sashayed in style, posing gracefully for the paparazzi. The former Miss World tied her hair in a high ponytail with loose waves and opted for diamond earrings to accessorise. She wrapped up the photocall with her signature namaste pose.

Why is Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai?

According to reports, Priyanka is in Mumbai for a makeup brand event. It is to be noted that the actress will not be attending the MAMI Film Festival despite being the chairperson for the festival.

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel in which she can be seen standing next to the Gateway of India. The video was captured on a balcony of her suite at the Taj Mahal Hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai and shows her effortlessly pulling off a formal outfit. The actress wore a sky blue coloured blazer which she paired with a matching skirt. The actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite getaway… #Gateway”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.