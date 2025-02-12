Breaking News
Bollywood News

Have you heard? Sooraj Barjatya's temper issues; Karan Johar bats for gender equality

Updated on: 12 February,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Have you heard?

Have you heard? Sooraj Barjatya's temper issues; Karan Johar bats for gender equality

Sooraj Barjatya and Bhagyashree

Angry young man


Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya said that when he had just ventured into filmmaking, he had made “a lot of” heroines cry. Apparently he used to be very rude and short-tempered, and would “yell and shout” at his heroines, to a point that Bhagyashree had broken down while shooting Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). He confessed that since then he has worked on his temper.


Need gender equality


Karan Johar Karan Johar 

Karan Johar has come a long way since admitting to getting gender politics wrong in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He now actively advocates for sensitivity towards gender representation in films. In a recent podcast appearance, Johar noted that female-led films in Hindi cinema are now getting bigger openings than male-led films. He emphasised the importance of being sensitive to gender politics, stating that cinema can entertain without propagating incorrect social norms. Johar stressed the need for self-censorship, as external censorship is insufficient. He encouraged filmmakers to prioritise correct communication to promote positive social change, even if it means sacrificing blockbuster potential.

sooraj barjatya bhagyashree karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News

