Have you heard? Sorry, not sorry

Actor Akanksha Puri, who was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, says she is surprised that Salman Khan apologised to viewers after she kissed co-contestant Jad Hadid during a task. “I am surprised that he apologised. Perhaps, it is his take on matters, but to be honest, I still don’t see anything wrong in it. When he asked me about it, I said it was a task, and I took it as just that. As an artiste, I considered it to be a scene, a performance with a co-star. Beyond that, I don’t think anything matters to me.” Khan had previously hit back at Puri for claiming that she was performing a task. “You are not playing some characters. No one asked you to do it. It’s not scripted,” he had said, before apologising to the audience for the content.

Another league

Move over desi heroes, Shah Rukh Khan will have the trailer of his next attached to American superstar Tom Cruise’s film, in theatres. Khan’s upcoming movie, Jawan, will be unveiled alongside the action film, Mission Impossible. Jawan follows Khan’s Pathaan, which marked his return to Bollywood after a four-year break, which was preceded by a spate of unsuccessful films.

Nana’s back

Years after he stepped away from the limelight after he was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar is hitting the headlines again. The actor has lent his voice to Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Patekar introduces the film as the narrator, a part that was pulled off by the late actor Om Puri in the first edition. Gadar told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get his Pakistani wife back. Part two will take the story forward. In 2018, Patekar was accused of harassment by Dutta in what marked the onset of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. While several others were subsequently accused of harassment, little came out of the efforts to hold the accused responsible. Meanwhile, the film’s director Anil Sharma came under fire after Patel accused him of non-payment of dues, and of failing to provide appropriate payments during the shoot of Gadar 2.

Urmila’s cryptic post

Cast members of Satya took to social media to celebrate 25 years since the release of the celebrated film, Satya. However, it was Urmila Matondkar’s tweet that sparked curiosity. “25 years of Satya and, of playing a simple, naive chawl girl, Vidya, at the peak of a scintillating and glamorous career. But no, what did that have to do with ‘acting’? So, no awards and not even a nomination. So, sit down and don’t talk to me about favouritism and nepotism.” Fans praised the actor for her performance in the Ram Gopal Varma-film, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla.

Sonam in Paris

Actor and fashion enthusiast Sonam K Ahuja is now a cultural ambassador of India to the west. Kapoor, who shares a close relationship with the luxury design house Dior, was invited to its Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion Week yesterday. Kapoor was invited along with Academy Award winner Natalie Portman. The actor was previously part of the Paris Fashion Week where she was the showstopper for Ralph & Russo. Interestingly, she had also graced Dior’s first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.