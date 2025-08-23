Sriram Raghavan is set to return to the director’s chair with Badlapur 2. The filmmaker and his writers are experimenting with bold ideas, but it’s too early to say if it will be a direct continuation or a spiritual successor

Sabka badla lega, Sriram Raghavan

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is set to return to the director’s chair with Badlapur 2, the sequel to his 2015 neo-noir thriller Badlapur, which starred Varun Dhawan in a career-defining role. The announcement, made as part of Maddock Films’ new slate with Amazon Prime Video, has left audiences curious about how Raghavan will revisit the morally complex world of rage and revenge. A source revealed, “Sriram Raghavan and his writers are still shaping the story. They’re experimenting with bold ideas, but it’s too early to say if it will be a direct continuation or a spiritual successor. Casting will depend on the film script.” With production eyed for 2026, the second instalment marks a rare move for Raghavan, who has long resisted making sequels.

Is Salman two-timing?

Superstar Salman Khan commenced filming for Bigg Boss 19 in Mumbai on Friday (August 22), making headlines with a striking all-black look. Sporting a trimmed hair and moustache, the actor’s style is not just for the reality show but also a glimpse of his avatar in Battle of Galwan. Photos from the set captured the 59-year-old star in his trademark pose, with one hand casually slipped into his pocket, exuding effortless charm. The much-awaited season premieres on August 24 and, according to insiders, promises a dynamic mix of participants across fields. “This year will bring a fresh balance of drama, entertainment, and unpredictability,” said a source close to the production. The line-up already includes names like Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, and Gaurav Khanna.

Alia’s getting vitamin sea

Alia Bhatt has taken a brief pause from her hectic schedule to enjoy a beach holiday with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia offered fans a glimpse of their tropical getaway by sharing photographs captioned, “Hair by: sea salt and ocean breeze (sic).” Returning from the holiday, she’ll resume the shoot of Love & War.

Tammy is all set to send an MMS



Tamannaah Bhatia. PICS/ NIMESH DAVE, YOGEN SHAH, INSTAGRAM

The sensational Tamannaah Bhatia is set to headline the third instalment of the Ragini MMS franchise. After gaining renewed popularity with her chart-topping track Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2 (2024) and Nasha in Raid 2, the actor is ready to venture into the erotic-horror space. The buzz is that Ektaa R Kapoor had been exploring ideas for a fresh chapter in the franchise and finally locked a story that fits its eerie yet sensuous world. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025. Tamannaah was reportedly impressed by the chilling narrative and the potential for hit music, reminiscent of Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. The actor also has Ranger with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, and Vvan, a folk thriller with Sidharth Malhotra, in her kitty. She is also set to appear in No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor, and yet-to-be titled biopic with John Abraham.