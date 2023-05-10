Have you heard? Taking his time 

Shahid Kapoor, after the success of his web series Farzi, has shifted his focus from his previous film Jersey, and is currently in post-production for an untitled romcom with Kriti Sanon. He has yet to decide on his next project, which could either be a comic entertainer with Dil Raju or a thriller produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur

Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor

Taking his time

It appears that after wowing critics and audiences alike with his debut web series, Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is on a roll. So much so that Jersey seems to be a forgotten chapter in his filmography. Even as his yet-untitled romcom backed by Dinesh Vijan and co-starring Kriti Sanon is in post-production, we hear that the actor is yet to take a call on which movie to begin next. On one hand, he has Anees Bazmee’s comic entertainer for producer Dil Raju, and on the other hand, he has Siddharth Roy Kapur-produced thriller, now titled Koi Shaq, which marks the Hindi debut of Malayalam director Roshan Andrrews. The latest is that Pooja Hegde has been signed on as his leading lady in the suspense thriller. However, the film, initially slated to go on floors this month, has been deferred. Reportedly, Sasha will finalise his next move in the coming fortnight and accordingly, the makers will plan the production schedules. Watch this space to know whether he continues on a lighter note with Bazmee’s comedy or returns into an intense zone with Roshan’s thriller.

Homecoming for Suniel

Suniel Shetty has signed up to be the face of a new food delivery app that doesn’t charge any commission even as it promises timely delivery, high hygiene standards, reliable quality, and prompt customer service and support. Calling it a “homecoming”, as he has “been in the restaurant business before becoming an actor”, he said, “My father’s legacy of managing Udipi restaurants with the highest standards in service, prices and cleanliness lives on in the digital era with an app.” Sharing that food delivery today is the lifeline for the restaurant industry that is growing rapidly in the aftermath of the pandemic, Suniel added, “It is poised to remain a permanent fixture in the dining landscape and it’s with immense pride that I accept being the brand ambassador for an app that charges zero commissions in a highly competitive landscape.”

Thankful to the paps

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed that she fell on the red carpet during the premiere of her latest offering, Love Again. Recalling being ‘mortified’ as she fell down in front of the media covering the event, the actor said in an interview, “I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did. You know, red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures. And I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way on my butt.” Sharing that everyone put their cameras down, which is something she has never seen in her 23-year career, Priyanka added that the paparazzi told her not to worry about it, and asked her to take her time. “They said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this.’ I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling.” It’s another thing that five people, including hubby Nick Jonas, ‘swooped in’ to the rescue after she fell.

Getting noticed

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film, Bandaa, aka Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, was bound to raise eyebrows. The actor portrays lawyer Poonam Chand Solanki, who fought legal stalwarts for five years to get self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu convicted in an August 2013 rape case. The latest is that Sant Shri Asaramji Charitable Trust has sent legal notices to the producers against promoting and releasing the courtroom drama. Asif Shaikh, one of the producers of Apoorv Singh Karki’s directorial venture through his banner Practical Productions, confirmed the notice. He said, “My legal team will respond to the notice. [As for the film], we have acquired the rights from PC Solanki and the film is based on him.”

Kabhi Mumbai, kabhi Delhi

Last morning, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha were spotted at the Mumbai airport. This further fuelled reports of their engagement in the capital this Saturday. When the actor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician exited the Delhi airport, the paparazzi asked them if they will be invited for their wedding. The duo just smiled, and walked off. Over the weekend, they were spotted at an IPL match in the bay. On Sunday evening, they went out for dinner and were accompanied by Pari’s brother Shivang. The families are yet to finalise the date for an October wedding.

On a hat-trick

Rhea Kapoor is teaming up with Ekta Kapoor again. The Veere Di Wedding (2018) producers are currently collaborating on The Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, with director Rajesh Krishnan. Even as the next schedule is slated to start soon, the two Kapoor kudis have joined hands for another co-production. However, this time around, they are keeping all details under wraps. All we know is that they are planning to release the yet-untitled venture this September. Why so secretive?

Packing a paanch

On Monday, Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja completed five years as a married couple. The duo, who welcomed their son Vayu last August, celebrated the occasion at a fine dining restaurant in London. While it is not known what he gifted her, she presented him with a Swiss watch, which he proudly flaunted on social media. Sharing a dekko from their date night, Sonam wrote, “Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best seven years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives and more importantly, bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife. Every day with you is truly phenomenal (sic).”