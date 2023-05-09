Vidyut posted a video of his trip to the Golden Temple where he engaged in 'seva' - voluntary service - by cleaning dishes, a common practice among devotees at Gurudwaras

Vidyut Jammwal at Golden temple

Listen to this article Vidyut Jammwal cleans dishes at Golden Temple, fan calls him 'Man with a golden heart' x 00:00

During the promotion of his upcoming film IB71, Vidyut Jammwal was seen washing dishes at Amritsar's Golden Temple. He engaged in 'seva' after deciding to pay a visit to the temple.

Vidyut posted a video of his trip to the Golden Temple where he engaged in 'seva' - voluntary service - by cleaning dishes, a common practice among devotees at Gurudwaras. During the visit, Vidyut was dressed in all-white attire and displayed gratitude by folding his hands in salutation to all present. Additionally, he kindly indulged some enthusiasts by taking selfies with them before departing.

He shared the video with the caption, " Waheguruji #BlessingsForIB71"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

After the video posted on Instagram Fans were happy to see actor at the temple.

One fan commented, “Man with a golden heart (heart emoji),” while another wrote, “Man with a golden heart @mevidyutjammwal Sir (Hands up emoji) Lots Of Love (heart emoji)” Another fan wrote, "Down To Earth Personality. IB71"

Vidyut also visited the Wagah Border as part of his promotional trip. He was seen greeting a large crowd in the video that he shared on Instagram. Vidyut captioned it as: "Jai Hind! #IB71 releasing on 12th May in theatres."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut was fully dressed in white attire while he visited the Wagah Border.

The actor was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha' directed by Faruk Kabir, which was a sequel to the 2020 film, 'Khuda Haafiz'.

'IB71' is an action spy film directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, and Dalip Tahil. The film is set to be released on May 12, 2023.

He will also be seen in his upcoming sports action film 'Crakk', along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, and 'Sher Singh Rana.'

