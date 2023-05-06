Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared the animal lover within her. The actor took to her Instagram feed and posted a set of pictures and videos where she can be seen placing water bowls for stray animals

Pic courtesy/ Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram

Listen to this article Jacqueline Fernandes turns animal lover, keeps water bowls for strays x 00:00

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram feed today, sharing the animal lover within her. The actor posted a string of pictures and videos in which, Fernandez can be seen filling up a huge bowl with water as she places it in her surrounding for stray dogs and cats for the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

In the caption she wrote, "these water bowls will help stray animals during these difficult summer months to hydrate and stay cool!! I sincerely request all those who can to pls get these mitti bowls or even mitti bowls from your own local potters and place them outside your buildings! Pls tag @jf.yolofoundation @thefelinefoundation so we can repost your amazing work and spread the word!!! I got my mitti bowls from the @thefelinefoundation thank you so much for this amazing initiative (purple heart emoji) also the water bowls need to be cleaned and refilled daily to avoid stagnant water and to keep it fresh and hygienic for the community!"

Fans took to the comments section to support the actor's thoughtful deed.

A fan wrote, "Good work. God bless you (red heart)"

Another wrote, "You're so kind jackie"

Recently, Jacqueline also wrapped up the first schedule of her next film 'Fateh'. Jacqueline was shooting for her part in Amritsar and seemed to have a great time with the film's team in the city. As she was shooting in Amritsar, the actress brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and is based on cybercrime. The film stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead. Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

Excited about the shoot, Sonu said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown."