Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt

Updated on: 16 April,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |





Picture Courtesy/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram account


Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks.


On Friday, the 'Housefull 2' actor raised the temperature as she shared a string of pictures on her Instagram in a lavender crop top paired up with a matching thigh-high-slit skirt.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)


She kept her makeup heavy, and her hair open and completed her look with minimal jewellery. In one of the pictures, the actor could be seen playing with her cat on a couch.

In another picture, the 'Attack' actor could be seen giving a hot pose on her couch 

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You are my favorite Jacks," a fan commented. "Wowww soo hot," another fan wrote. "Looking is so beautiful," a user wrote. 

Another user commented, "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde.

The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Fateh' opposite actor Sonu Sood.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is a cyber-crime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

