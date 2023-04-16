Jacqueline Fernandez oozes oomph in lavender crop top, thigh-high slit skirt

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is a cyber-crime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. She never fails to impress the audience with her amazingly hot looks.

On Friday, the 'Housefull 2' actor raised the temperature as she shared a string of pictures on her Instagram in a lavender crop top paired up with a matching thigh-high-slit skirt.

She kept her makeup heavy, and her hair open and completed her look with minimal jewellery. In one of the pictures, the actor could be seen playing with her cat on a couch.

In another picture, the 'Attack' actor could be seen giving a hot pose on her couch

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You are my favorite Jacks," a fan commented. "Wowww soo hot," another fan wrote. "Looking is so beautiful," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Rohit Shetty's comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pooja Hegde.

The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Fateh' opposite actor Sonu Sood.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is a cyber-crime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

