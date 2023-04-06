Jacqueline Fernandes meets spiritiual guru Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, says compassion is enlightenment

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is full of radiance, positivity, and optimism. Time and again, the actress has replicated her sanguine thoughts through the welfare work that she does and her social media

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is full of radiance, positivity, and optimism. Time and again, the actress has replicated her sanguine thoughts through the welfare work that she does and her social media. This time around, Fernandez met Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, a man who strives for zeal, just like the actress.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline Fernandez shares a beautiful message saying “Living in the moment with joy. alertness, awareness and compassion is enlightenment @srisriravishankar ❤️”

Recently, Jacqueline also wrapped up the first schedule of her next film 'Fateh'. Jacqueline was shooting for her part in Amritsar and seemed to have a great time with the film's team in the city. As she was shooting in Amritsar, the actress brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and is based on cybercrime. The film stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead. Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

Excited about the shoot, Sonu said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown."

Talking about starting the first shooting schedule for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy."

She took to her Instagram to share her memories from the north Indian city as she shared many things from receiving a sketch of herself from a fan, enjoying the lassi to eating delicious Punjabi food.

She wrote in the caption, "Thank you Amritsar #fateh @sonu_sood @zeestudiosofficial @vaibhavmisra23 @fateh4bharat @ilcondor @shaanmu @marcepedrozo @sam_debroy @gopikagulwadi"

Apart from ‘Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline also has 'Crack' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.