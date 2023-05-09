Adipurush trailer launch: Glimpses of Saif Ali Khan as Raavan leaves you asking for more

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 May,2023 06:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The trailer for the Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush' was launched today. The epic saga promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime. While fans have been smitten seeing the glory of Lord Ram played by Prabhas, and the serenity of Ma Sita played by Kriti Sanon, the might of Lankesh played by Saif Ali Khan has also left many mesmerized

Saif Ali Khan playing the role of 'Lankesh' in the film 'Adipurush' has left his fans mesmerised

The trailer for the Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush' was launched today. The epic saga, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime. While fans have been smitten seeing the glory of Lord Ram played by Prabhas, and the serenity of Ma Sita played by Kriti Sanon, the might of Lankesh played by Saif Ali Khan has also left many mesmerized. Even with glimpses of the character for a mere seconds, Saif’s character leaves quite an impact. The trailer also features a scene of Saif Ali Khan disguised as a sadhu which has left the fans fascinated.


As of now, Lankesh’s look from the film has not been disclosed, and while the audience did not get a proper look at him in the trailer, many are wondering if the makers a planning a big surprise for Lankesh’s reveal from the world of 'Adipurush'. We will have to wait and watch to see what happens, but till then many are choosing to bask in the glory of the character with the bits that have been seen in the trailer. 




Also read: Adipurush Trailer out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's film will give you goosebumps


Inspired by the Ramayana, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world with its visual effects. The trailer was screened in 3D at the launch event in Mumbai.

The trailer comes seven months after the release of the teaser. With the teaser receiving mixed reviews especially for its VFX, the makers reportedly went back and reworked certain elements of the film to make it better. With the film set to hit the theatres on June 16, the makers have finally shared the trailer of the film. 

Adipurush' has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, with tickets for the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival selling out quickly.

