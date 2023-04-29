Breaking News
'Adipurush': Makers launch motion poster of Kriti Sanon as Janaki along with the audio teaser of 'Ram Siya Ram'

Updated on: 29 April,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The film – Adipurush, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that aims to carry forward the virtue of Lord Rama and righteously celebrates the victory of good over evil

Kriti Sanon as Janaki in Adipurush

On the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, team 'Adipurush' pay special tribute to one of the most revered women in Indian mythology - an epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery, and purity by unveiling an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring Kriti Sanon along with the audio teaser of melodious 'Ram Siya Ram.'


Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity, divinity, and courage as Raghav’s consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Janaki's unwavering devotion towards Raghav and is sure to transport the audience to a world of spirituality and devotion. Their rendition, this soulful melody of ‘Ram Siya Ram’ is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara. 




Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The large-scale adaptation of the Ramayana will be screened at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, ahead of its release in theatres. Thrilled with the selection, director Om Raut said in a statement, "Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student!"

The film – Adipurush, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that aims to carry forward the virtue of Lord Rama and righteously celebrates the victory of good over evil. 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

