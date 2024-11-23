Breaking News
Have you heard? Tamannaah, Vijay on house hunt, Konkona SenSharma goes international

Updated on: 24 November,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Vijay and Tamannaah are planning to tie the knot in 2025, and the house hunt aligns with their upcoming marital plans; Konkona Sensharma is set to star opposite Spanish actor Carlos Bardem

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Home for two


Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been setting major couple goals, as they are often seen painting the town red together. Recently, reports suggest the two are searching for a house, sparking speculation about plans to move in together. Allegedly, Vijay and Tamannaah are preparing to tie the knot in 2025, and the house hunt aligns with their upcoming marital plans. While they have been open about their relationship, they remain tight-lipped about taking it to the next level. If the rumours hold any truth, a grand wedding next year would undoubtedly be the cherry on top. For now, their adorable bond, which blossomed on the set of Lust Stories 2, continues to make us go gaga.


Going international


Konkona Sensharma is set to star opposite Spanish actor Carlos Bardem, who is the brother of Javier Bardem; the revelation was made at the Film Bazaar in Goa. Talking about the film, Konkona said, “I am delighted by the comic premise, the representation of women and the writing itself”. Mis(s)chief follows the story of a mother of two trying to succeed as a filmmaker while navigating a failing marriage, and the never-ending schedule of her children’s homework.

