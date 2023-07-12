Have you heard? Thank you, but sorry

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa continues to make news. The women-driven road film piqued audiences’ interest ever since it was announced a couple of years ago with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa continues to make news. The women-driven road film piqued audiences’ interest ever since it was announced a couple of years ago with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Slated to roll later this year, the movie has been delayed as Priyanka is busy with her international commitments and Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra lined up next. In the wake of these developments, it is being said that Farhan offered Priyanka’s role to Anushka Sharma. While she was pleased with the scope for her character in the narrative, she couldn’t take it up as the shooting timelines and combination dates with Katrina and Alia were not in sync with her availability. Moreover, she couldn’t allot the number of days Farhan requires for his movie. He hopes to finalise his casting by the time he wraps up his next acting assignment, Aamir Khan-produced Champions.

Not her kinda song

Huma Qureshi is known to be choosy about her work. During the recent promotional interactions for her biopic on Tarla Dalal, she recounted how she once walked out of an item song. While she is known for her bold and unconventional choice of roles and movies, Huma attributed her decision to her integrity. She revealed that the lyrics didn’t match her core values and the kind of content she’d like to be associated with. The actor conceded that she initially took up the offer as it was a big project backed by a prominent producer. Apparently, her costume for the song had been designed and as she participated in the rehearsals, she began to feel increasingly uncomfortable with the cringeworthy lyrics and eventually decided to opt out.

Ayushmann, the disruptor

Ayushmann Khurrana is pleased with the response his latest single, Raatan kaaliyan, has garnered. “The reactions motivate me to sing more often, starting this year. The purist in me will always choose films and music that are slightly varied from what people usually consume.” For someone who has always considered himself an actor and an artiste, he is elated how his singing and his onscreen performances define who he is today. “They have created my identity as a creator who wants to disrupt,” he avers, adding that like his unique films, he will also find distinct singles to creatively collaborate on. “I know this has become my calling card and I treasure it immensely,” he concludes.

Shooting in the city

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the ‘prevue’ of Jawan on Monday as promised. The 135-second teaser gave a dekko of what to expect from south director Atlee’s maiden collaboration with the actor-producer. Even as the preview registered huge hits online, SRK began shooting a special song for his upcoming epic entertainer in YRF Studios. While it was reported that he would be filming in Dubai at locations handpicked by him, it looks like he had a change of heart. SRK is doing eight-hour shifts to film the song on a specially built set till Thursday. The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, releases September 7.

Sequel shuru

About four years since Stree emerged a runaway hit in cinemas, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor began filming the sequel recently. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy also sees Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee reprising their roles. The film was initially slated to go on floors this March, but was apparently delayed as the final screenplay took a little longer and subsequently, the dates of the actors had to be reworked. The team of Stree 2 promises an array of surprises, including a special appearance by Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya as Amar and producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe has expanded since their 2018 hit story. Raj and Shraddha shared the teaser of the film as they began shooting. Alongside they wrote, “Terror strikes Chanderi once more. Stree 2 filming begins. Aa rahi hai woh — August 2024!” Taking off from the first film, the teaser has “O Stree, kal aana — 2018,” written on the wall in red, which changes to: “O Stree, raksha karna — 2024.” Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Can’t wait guys!”