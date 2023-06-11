Have you heard? Thriller once more for Abhishek Bachchan

Two years after Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sujoy Ghosh are all set to team up again for a thriller. The filmmaker plans on taking the film on floors by end of the year

Sujoy Ghosh and Abhishek Bachchan

Two years after Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan is set to team up with Sujoy Ghosh again. While their 2021 crime thriller was helmed by the filmmaker’s daughter, Diya Ghosh, this time around, he will direct the actor. Abhi and Sujoy’s yet-untitled film is also a thriller. Work on the final draft of the screenplay is underway even as the two continue to finalise all the logistics for the film at the earliest. Sujoy, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan before, is planning to take the film on the floors by end of the year.

Pump up the Gadar

The team behind Gadar 2: The Katha Continues re-released their 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, on Friday. During the special screening, Sunny Deol recalled the difficulties in bringing Anil Sharma’s directorial venture to the cinemas. Sharing that they were confident their film would create a “gadar”, he said, “People used to say, ‘yeh Punjabi film hai. Isse Hindi mein dub karo’. Some distributors said, ‘Main toh nahin kharidunga yeh film’. We did face a lot of issues. Lekin junta ko film itni pasand aayi ki unhone sab ka munh bandh karwa diya. [They gave us the strength to make a sequel].” When asked about the famous hand-pump uprooting scene in the first instalment, the actor said, “This time, they hid all the hand-pumps in advance.”

Varun and Lavanya get engaged

Telugu actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in Hyderabad. His uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi, cousin Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni, Allu Arjun, and several others joined the family and friends in the celebrations. The two actors first met on the set of their 2017 film, Mister, and soon fell in love. However, they opted to keep their relationship on the down low until the ring exchange. Sharing pictures from the engagement, Varun wrote, “Found my Lav!”