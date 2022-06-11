Have you heard? Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' may not release on Christmas

Breaking News
11 June,2022
The Hitlist Team

Ask the makers of Tiger Shroff’s next actioner, Ganapath Part 1. Vikas Bahl’s directorial venture was slated to release on December 23 this year. However, sources claim that it is likely be deferred to avoid a three-way clash

Tiger Shroff; (right) Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty


Clash not necessary

Booking a release date in advance can sometimes be disadvantageous. Ask the makers of Tiger Shroff’s next actioner, Ganapath Part 1. Vikas Bahl’s directorial venture was slated to release on December 23 this year. However, sources claim that it is likely be deferred to avoid a three-way clash with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water, which are this year’s two big Christmas releases. Filming of Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, has been complete for a while, but its release date was locked only last month. With the Avatar sequel also opting for the same Friday, it makes sense for Ganapath makers to look for another date. More so after Tiger’s last outing, Heropanti 2 didn’t find many takers at the box office. Better to make some moolah alone than have to fight with others for it, no? 




