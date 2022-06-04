IIFA 2022: Tiger Shroff all set to burn the stage with songs from 'War' and 'Heropanti'

The actor could be seen grooving on his much loved songs - 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' & 'Whistle Baja' from 'War' and his debut film, 'Heropanti' during the rehearsals

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his much awaited performance at IIFA' 2022. The actor took to his social media today to share a glimpse from his rehersals.

The actor could be seen grooving on his much loved songs - 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' & 'Whistle Baja' from 'War' and his debut film, 'Heropanti' respectively. He shared the videos on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Tiger has wrapped up the shoot of his new film 'Ganapath'. After an arduous schedule in Ladakh, the actor will now begin preparations for his next film, titled 'Rambo', followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar.

