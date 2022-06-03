Breaking News
See Post: Tiger Shroff ready in style for IIFA 2022

Updated on: 03 June,2022 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The action star recently took to his Instagram handle to share a classy video. He also attached a few of his still pictures at the end of the video

Picture courtesy/Tiger Shroff's Instagram account


Actor Tiger Shroff recently shared a video on social media in Abu Dhabi with him all prepped up to attend the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, to be held at Yas Island, in the UAE.

The action star recently took to his Instagram handle to share a classy video. He also attached a few of his still pictures at the end of the video.




"IIFA here we go" he captioned the post.


