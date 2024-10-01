Have you heard? The latest actor to fall prey to online hackers is Tusshar Kapoor, who announced yesterday that he had lost control over his Facebook accounts

Tusshar Kapoor

Listen to this article Have you heard? Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook account hacked x 00:00

A worthy nod

ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal’s approval of his act in Kill could be worthy for Lakshya for more reasons than one. To begin with, Kaushal’s acting chops are among the finest in the industry. “[Also], he is [veteran action director] Sham sir’s son, so he understands action. He said [the film] was not just about action. Every punch had a certain emotion [attached to it]. It meant a lot,” said Lakshya, who made his Bollywood debut with the action thriller produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor. It also starred Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial venture opened to rave reviews upon its July 5 release, and was also appreciated after its OTT release on September 6.

Government must act

The spike in the cases of online crimes in the aftermath of the digital boom has served as fodder for several filmmakers, including Vikramaditya Motwane, who explores the subject in his next, CTRL. Weighing in on the creation of deepfake videos, Ananya Panday, who plays the protagonist in Motwane’s film, said that the onus to curb the misuse of technology is on the government. “It is very scary. As public figures, our faces and voices are out there [in the public domain]. I don’t know how much we can safeguard [our mannerisms]. [Change will] come about from regulations imposed by the government. That’s probably the only solution,” she said. In the recent past, deepfake videos of actors like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna have been circulated.

Zero was for bhai, not badshah?

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero was initially slated to feature Salman Khan, filmmaker Aanand L Rai revealed recently. “I had met him [Salman], while I was working on the script. At that time, I had not finished writing the story. I met him and described the world of Zero. He liked it,” he said, sharing that they both subsequently got busy with their respective projects, and the discussion never materialised. “The day I have an opportunity, I’ll go to him. I really want to work with Salman,” the filmmaker said. Featuring Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man, Zero failed to make a mark at the box-office, and was widely touted as the film that compelled the actor to take a sabbatical from Bollywood. Surely, Salman would not be regretting letting this one go.

Account hacked

The latest actor to fall prey to online hackers is Tusshar Kapoor, who announced yesterday that he had lost control over his Facebook accounts. “My public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts. We look forward to re-engaging with you all soon,” he wrote on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Asha Bhosle not on Tik Tok

Meanwhile, even legendary singer Asha Bhosle fell prey to the misdoings of criminals. Yesterday, the singer urged fans to be wary about a fake account impersonating her on the short-form video app, Tik Tok, which does not function in India. “Alert to all Asha Ji fans! A fake account has been spotted going live and playing games on the Tik Tok app. Let’s report it and protect the legend’s name,” read the message.

Bigg Boss participants?

Seventeen seasons in, reality television show Bigg Boss still continues to hold the attention of Indian fans who look forward to learning about the artistes who would feature in each new season. Rumour mills are abuzz with news relating to this year’s contestants, with several Khatron Ke Khiladi participants seemingly ready to jump from Rohit Shetty’s action show to Salman Khan’s reality offering. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra is expected to join Bigg Boss 18 along with his former co-contestants Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nia Sharma. Other expected participants include actors Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, and Surbhi Jyoti. Khan is set to renew his contract for the show that he has long hosted, with this edition likely to air on October 18.

Chor police again

Kriti Sanon and Kajol-starrer Do Patti is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25, the platform announced yesterday. The film marks the duo’s second collaboration after Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, in which they portrayed the roles of sisters. In Do Patti, Kajol takes on the role of a seasoned cop, while Sanon portrays a murder suspect. “Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu,” read the caption on the Netflix account alongside a teaser of the film. The movie is bankrolled by Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix.