David’s trio number one

mid-day had earlier reported that Varun Dhawan is reuniting with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan for the comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, along with Pooja Hegde (One down, one to go, December 3, 2024). The makers recently announced that Mrunal Thakur has also joined that cast. The film has now completed over half of its shoot and is now heading to Scotland for a 30-day international schedule starting April 22. According to sources, this schedule will mark the film’s conclusion, barring a few songs and patchwork sequences. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy. Varun is expected to showcase his signature style, including his comic flair and dancing skills in the film and it be reminiscent of David’s iconic 90s’ cinema.

Jacqueline gets her groove back

Jacqueline Fernandez is making her web series debut with the musical drama series Hai Junoon. The web show is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and follows the story of ambition, competition, and self-discovery among students at a college in Mumbai. Jacqueline plays Pearl, a complicated, driven, and yet a vulnerable character. “I had a very personal experience playing her,” she said. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays a seasoned musician, will have a face off with Jacqueline. The actor described his time on-screen as both challenging and exciting while portraying the character. The show also features an ensemble cast including Priyank Sharma, Yukti Thareja, Sanchit Kundra, among others. Hai Junoon will drop on OTT on May 16.

No Entry mein entry

Tamannaah Bhatia; (right) Anees Bazmee

Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly set to join the cast of No Entry 2, starring alongside Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. According to reports, her role will be similar to Bipasha Basu’s character in No Entry (2005). The Anees Bazmee directorial venture will mark Tamannaah’s return to the comedy genre after Humshakals (2014) and Himmatwala (2013). The director had previously shared that he was “plotting and prepping for the madness that’s No Entry 2,” releasing on Diwali, next year.