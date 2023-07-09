Have you heard? Will not take nonsense

Salman brings his no-nonsense approach to BB OTT 2, not shying away from addressing conflicts head-on, calling out contestants for their words, and holding them accountable for their behaviour inside the house

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been keeping viewers hooked and asking for more. While the host, Salman Khan, brings his charm to the show, contestants have also witnessed his angry side on Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman brings his no-nonsense approach to the JioCinema offering, not shying away from addressing conflicts head-on, calling out contestants for their words, and holding them accountable for their behaviour inside the house. He says, “Contrary to popular belief, it takes a lot to get me riled up! [However], I cannot handle disrespect, whether it is for the show, the organisers, or even other contestants. Lado jhagdo, par stay within your limit. Disrespect, violence, abuse—that I will not tolerate, and make sure the contestant is schooled!”

Back from holiday

Taking time off his busy schedule, Ayushmann Khurrana planned a holiday with his family. Unfortunately, an accident compelled the actor to return mid-vacation. Apparently, his son, Virajveer suffered a leg injury. We hear that the injury was so severe that the Khurranas had to return to get the young lad medical attention. On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in the sequel to Dream Girl, opposite Ananya Panday.

Dinner with Pednekars

Bhumi Pednekar, who is said to be dating builder Yash Kataria, was recently spotted dining out with him. The duo was photographed by the paparazzi as they stepped out of the restaurant. The two were also accompanied by sister, Samiksha Pednekar. Bhumi, who stopped to pose for the lensmen, twinned with her rumoured beau in black. The buzz about the actor and the builder’s romance first started in February this year, when they were spotted kissing outside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Kartik’s next has a Sushant connect

A few days ago, we wrote about Kriti Sanon’s newly-launched production house, Blue Butterfly Films, and its likely connection with Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, we hear that Kartik Aaryan’s next, Chandu Champion, has one too. Reportedly, director Kabir Khan’s sports drama is based on a concept that the late actor was working on before his untimely demise. According to an industry source, “After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant was keen on doing another sports biopic, based on the life of Murlikant Petkar—an army veteran and accomplished sportsperson with physical challenges.” Now, Kartik is said to be committed to bringing the icon to life on screen.

Goa getaway

When she is not shooting or preoccupied with work commitments, Sara Ali Khan takes off for a holiday—sometimes alone, sometimes with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, Sara took off to Goa for a short getaway with brother and Palak Tiwari, who is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim. While Palak has reportedly denied the relationship, sources say she is very much dating the young Khan, who will make his Bollywod debut with Karan Johar’s production, Sarzameen. When the three youngsters returned to the bay, the Khan siblings sauntered out of the airport together and posed for the shutterbugs. A little while later, Palak walked out, indicating that she was vacationing with the Khan siblings. Considering her unconvincing reply a few months ago on being spotted with Ibrahim in a car, it looks like she opted to avoid being snapped with him rather than answering difficult questions.