Singer Nikhita Gandhi has expressed grief over four students passing away in a stampede at the Kochi University. The tragedy struck before she arrived at the venue

On Saturday, four students died and several were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday, the PTI reported. After the unfortunate incident, singer Nikhita Gandhi who was scheduled to perform at the concert took to social media to express her grief. She also said that the incident happened before her arrival at the venue.

Nikhita took to Instagram to share her statement. “Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students,” she wrote and turned off comments on her post.

While initial reports claimed that the incident happened during the concert, officials later said that the singer had not begun the performance when the tragedy struck.

"The entry to the programme was restricted to ticket holders. However, several local residents were also outside the auditorium during the musical show," an eyewitness told the media.

"Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College," George said in a press release, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sankaran said, "As part of tech fest, a musical program was also organised. Unfortunately, the crowd was huge and there was rain. The steps created some problems and some students fell down. More than 2,000 people attended the event," the ANI reported.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar said, "It is suspected that there was a college arts function being held by the school of engineering. The invitees were asked to come in black t-shirts. Due to sudden rain people who were at the sites tried to get inside. So suddenly people who were on the steps fell down and people walked over them. Four people were brought dead to the hospital, and another four were seriously injured... Other than that, around a total of 46 people have reported injuries in medical college," the ANI reported.

