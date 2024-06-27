The pictures show Sharmin Segal basking in the sun wearing a gorgeous red dress. She also made sure to pack in some desserts, especially ice cream.

Sharmin Segal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sharmin Segal gives her 'Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye' dialogue a twist with Italy vacation pics x 00:00

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ actor Sharmin Segal, who was panned for her acting as Alamzeb and ‘mean girl’ energy in interviews, gave a fun twist to the iconic dialogue 'Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye' while sharing fun pictures from her vacation in Italy. Sharmin took to her social media and shared some picturesque frames and wrote, “Ek baar break lijiye, ice cream kha lijiye, swimming karne ko hai tayyar hum, neela neela pani dikha dijiye.”

The pictures show Sharmin basking in the sun wearing a gorgeous red dress. She also made sure to pack in some desserts, especially ice cream. She also went for a swim and sunbathed wearing a bikini. Check out the post below.

Recently in an interview, Sharmin spoke about the importance of focusing on the positive reactions she has been receiving. She said, “I’ve chosen this profession to cater to an audience, so I was prepared for reactions and responses and there has been so much love also. Sometimes looking at the negativity, we tend to completely omit the positivity.”

“If it’s constructive, then yes I am very open to listening to it. But if it’s not, then you’ve to focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love. Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also like I need to embrace that as well,” she added.

Sharmin, who made her film debut with the 2019 film 'Malaal', has earlier worked with her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the capacity of an assistant director in films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

She belongs to the third generation of the Bhansali family in Hindi cinema. Her grandfather Mohan Segal launched veteran actress Rekha. Her Mother Bela Segal served as the editor on SLB's critically acclaimed film 'Black' which starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

(With inputs from ANI)