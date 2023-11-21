Helen Birthday 2023: As the veteran star turns 85, here's looking at some of her best songs voiced by singer Asha Bhosle

Helen Birthday 2023: Helen turns 85 today. In a career spanning 70 years, Helen performed to some of the biggest hits of 60s and 70s Bollywood that achieved the evergreen status. The actress was introduced to Bollywood in the early 50s by her friend and actor Cuckoo. She started working as a dancer in films and got her first big break in1958 when she performed on the song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' in Shakti Samanta's film, Howrah Bridge, which was sung by Geeta Dutt. Following the success of the song, offers started flowing in for Helen.

In the 60s and early 70s, singer Asha Bhosle voiced many of the songs picturised on Helen. Talking to Times Of India, on the bond she shared with Asha Bhosle, Helen had said, "We've shared a warm friendship over the years. She is a precious navaratan of the Hindi film industry. Her contribution and evergreen voice will always be remembered. Ashaji is so versatile that she would modulate her voice for my songs. We have a significant partnership of over 270 songs together. It was a pleasure to perform to each of her renditions and she is a big reason for their success.”

"I can never forget the compliment she gave me saying 'Helenji if I were a man I would marry you' I remember going to the recording studio and listening to Ashaji recording 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' (Caravan) and it sounded so good that I got her the biggest box of chocolates. 'O Haseena Zulfo Wali' (Teesri Manzil) was such foot tapping song that liked it instantly. For 'Yeh Mera Dil' (Don) Ashaji exuded extra oomph in her voice, that made it more enjoyable to perform," she added.

Here are some of the best songs from Asha Bhosle-Helen combination:

'Yeh Mera Dil' from the film 'Don'

'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja' from the 1967 film 'Caravan'

'O Haseena Zulfonwale Jaane Jahan' from the 1966 film 'Teesri Manzil'

'Sharabi Aankhen Gulabi Chehra' from the 1974 film 'Madhosh'

'Khilta Hua Shabab Hai' from the 1974 film 'Aaj Ki Tazaa Khabar'

'Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai' from the 1967 film 'Anamika'

'O Meri Jaan Maine' from the 1970 film 'The Train'

'Aao Na Gale Laga Lo Na' from the 1972 film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi'